Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom officially announce split

July 4 (UPI) -- Pop music star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have announced they officially ended their nine-year romance.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," a statement from the former couple's publicists said in a statement to People.com and EW.com Thursday.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is -- and always will be -- raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that the couple -- who began dating in 2016 -- had separated.

They briefly broke up in 2017, then got engaged in 2019. They share a 4-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove.

Katy Perry turns 40: a look back