Entertainment News
July 4, 2025 / 9:11 AM

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom officially announce split

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Katy Perry (L) and Orlando Bloom have confirmed they ended their nine-year romance and are now focusing on co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Katy Perry (L) and Orlando Bloom have confirmed they ended their nine-year romance and are now focusing on co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Pop music star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have announced they officially ended their nine-year romance.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," a statement from the former couple's publicists said in a statement to People.com and EW.com Thursday.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is -- and always will be -- raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that the couple -- who began dating in 2016 -- had separated.

They briefly broke up in 2017, then got engaged in 2019. They share a 4-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove.

Katy Perry turns 40: a look back

Katy Perry attends an interview session on MuchOnDemand, a celebrity and fan showcase, at the MuchMusic studios in Toronto on December 15, 2008. That summer, her hit song "I Kissed a Girl" topped the Billboard chart. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
Music // 40 minutes ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
July 4 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a sixth week.
Virginia Madsen leads tributes to late brother, actor Michael Madsen
Movies // 43 minutes ago
Virginia Madsen leads tributes to late brother, actor Michael Madsen
July 4 (UPI) -- "Sideways" icon Virginia Madsen is leading the tributes to her brother, "Reservoir Dogs" and "The Hateful Eight" actor Michael Madsen, who died Thursday at the age of 67.
Famous birthdays for July 4: Post Malone, Tracy Letts
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 4: Post Malone, Tracy Letts
July 4 (UPI) -- Musician Post Malone turns 30 and actor Tracy Letts turns 60, among the famous birthdays for July 4.
'Digman!' season premiere date moved to coincide with 'South Park'
TV // 17 hours ago
'Digman!' season premiere date moved to coincide with 'South Park'
July 3 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced the Season 2 premiere of animated comedy "Digman!" has been moved to July 23, the same night as the "South Park" Season 27 premiere.
'Star Wars' actor Kenneth Colley dies at 87
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'Star Wars' actor Kenneth Colley dies at 87
July 3 (UPI) -- Kenneth Colley, an actor best known for his roles in the "Star Wars" films and "Monty Python's The Life of Brian," has died after contracting COVID-19 and developing pneumonia. He was 87.
Michael B. Jordan: 5 roles beyond 'Sinners'
Movies // 17 hours ago
Michael B. Jordan: 5 roles beyond 'Sinners'
July 3 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan stars in "Sinners," a supernatural horror film and his fourth collaboration with director Ryan Coogler. He is also well known for his roles in hits like "Creed" and "Black Panther."
Steven Ogg: 'Revival' character is saving town from Devil's children
TV // 18 hours ago
Steven Ogg: 'Revival' character is saving town from Devil's children
NEW YORK, July 3 (UPI) -- Steven Ogg told UPI he wanted to be part of the supernatural drama "Revival" because his character, Blaine Abel, is a man who finds purpose in a crisis.
Fourth of July specials: How to watch fireworks, music and more
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Fourth of July specials: How to watch fireworks, music and more
July 3 (UPI) -- Fourth of July fireworks will return Friday on NBC, PBS and CNN. The networks will air TV specials such as "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular."
'Reservoir Dogs,' 'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen dies at 67
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Reservoir Dogs,' 'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen dies at 67
July 3 (UPI) -- Michael Madsen died Thursday from cardiac arrest at 67. The prolific actor starred in "Reservoir Dogs," "Kill Bill," "Thelma & Louise" and more.
'Art Detectives' question Chinese diplomat in season finale clip
TV // 21 hours ago
'Art Detectives' question Chinese diplomat in season finale clip
July 3 (UPI) -- Acorn TV released a clip from the Season 1 finale of "Art Detectives" on Thursday. In the clip, Stephen Moyer and Nina Singh question a Chinese diplomat about a missing vase.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Spinal Tap' re-release proves deeper than catchphrases
Movie review: 'Spinal Tap' re-release proves deeper than catchphrases
'Digman!' season premiere date moved to coincide with 'South Park'
'Digman!' season premiere date moved to coincide with 'South Park'
'Reservoir Dogs,' 'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen dies at 67
'Reservoir Dogs,' 'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen dies at 67
'Star Wars' actor Kenneth Colley dies at 87
'Star Wars' actor Kenneth Colley dies at 87
Famous birthdays for July 4: Post Malone, Tracy Letts
Famous birthdays for July 4: Post Malone, Tracy Letts

Follow Us