Famous birthdays for July 4: Post Malone, Tracy Letts

1 of 2 | Post Malone speaks at a press conference leading up to Super Bowl LVIII at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on February 8, 2024. The musician turns 30 on July 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Writer Nathaniel Hawthorne in 1804

-- Musician Stephen Foster in 1826

-- Circus operator James Bailey in 1847

-- Astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt in 1868

-- Calvin Coolidge, 30th president of the United States, in 1872

-- Cartoonist Rube Goldberg in 1883

-- Film mogul Louis B. Mayer in 1885

-- Actor Gloria Stuart in 1910

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Advice columnists Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren, twin sisters, in 1918

-- Actor Eva Marie Saint in 1924 (age 101)

-- Playwright Neil Simon in 1927

-- Actor Gina Lollobrigida in 1927

-- Musician Bill Withers in 1938

-- TV reporter Geraldo Rivera in 1943 (age 82)

File Photo by Albin Lohr-Jones/UPI

-- Musician Annette Beard (Martha and the Vandellas) in 1943 (age 82)

-- Activist Ron Kovic in 1946 (age 79)

-- Musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind & Fire) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Kirk Pengilly (INXS) in 1958 (age 67)

-- Chef Andrew Zimmern in 1961 (age 64)

-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Pam Shriver in 1962 (age 63)

-- Musician Matt Malley (Counting Crows) in 1963 (age 62)

-- Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor/playwright Tracy Letts in 1965 (age 60)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Becki Newton in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Tahar Rahim in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Luke Thompson in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Melissa Barrera in 1990 (age 35)

-- Musician Post Malone in 1995 (age 30)

-- Malia Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, in 1998 (age 27)

-- Actor Alex Hibbert in 2004 (age 21)