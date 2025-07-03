'Reservoir Dogs,' 'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen dies at 67

July 3 (UPI) -- Michael Madsen, an actor known for Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill and more, has died.

NBC News and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the star died Thursday at age 67.

Madsen's representative, Liz Rodriguez, said the cause of death was cardiac arrest, after Los Angeles County deputies responded to a 911 call at Madsen's Malibu home.

The actor was a regular in Quentin Tarantino's films, beginning with Tarantino's debut Reservoir Dogs, in which he played the ear chopping torturer Mr. Blonde. Mr. Blonde, aka Vic Vega, is the brother of John Travolta's Pulp Fiction character, Vincent Vega.

Tarantino also cast Madsen in Kill Bill, The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His other roles included Susan Sarandon's boyfriend in Thelma & Louise, a mobster in Donnie Brasco and NSA chief Falco in the James Bond film Die Another Day.

Madsen's first screen credit was the 1982 movie Against All Hope. Wargames, The Natural and episodes of St. Elsewhere, Cagney & Lacey and Miami Vice followed. He also starred in the first two films in both the Species and Free Willy franchises.

He has 18 more credits in post-production according to IMDB, and starred in this year's Resurrection Road, Sinatra! Eternity and Cash Collectors. He is the brother of actor Virginia Madsen.

