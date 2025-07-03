Trending
July 3, 2025 / 2:20 PM

Fourth of July specials: How to watch fireworks, music and more

By Jessica Inman
The Jonas Brothers are set to perform Friday at the "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | The Jonas Brothers are set to perform Friday at the "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Viewers can tune in Friday to watch Fourth of July fireworks, musical performances and more on NBC, PBS and CNN.

Various TV specials are set to air in honor of Independence Day, and will include fireworks and performances from musical icons.

Whether you tune into Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular or celebrate Fourth of July with family or friends, there is no shortage of ways to spend the holiday.

Read on for special programming and how to tune in.

'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular'

The 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special will air Friday on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. EDT, and on Telemundo at 9 p.m. EDT.

The event will include performances from the Jonas Brothers, Ava Max, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Keke Palmer, Ariana DeBose and Trisha Yearwood, as well a 25-minute fireworks display with music produced by Questlove and James Poyser.

The 80,000-shell show will take place over New York's Brooklyn Bridge and lower East River.

NBC will air the encore at 10 p.m. EDT.

'A Capitol Fourth'

The 45th annual Capitol Fourth celebration will broadcast from Washington, D.C., on PBS at 8 p.m. EDT, and will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro.

The Beach Boys, Temptations, Josh Turner, Lauren Daigle, Trombone Shorty, LOCASH, Yolanda Adams, Abi Carter and the National Symphony Orchestra are set to take the stage.

This year's Capitol Fourth will also commemorate 250 years of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps.

'The Fourth in America'

The 5th annual Fourth in America will air on CNN at 7 p.m. EDT, with anchors Dana Bash and Boris Sanchez hosting in Washington, D.C., and anchors Victor Blackwell and Sara Snider hosting in San Diego.

Noah Kahan is headlining.

Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley, Sting, Nelly, Counting Crows, Timbaland, The Fray, CAKE, Sublime, JoJo, Kaskade, 4 Non Blondes, Ashley McBryde, The War and Treaty, I Love the 90's Tour with Vanilla Ice, Young MC, Rob Base and Tone Loc, B.o.B., Preservation Hall Jazz Band and the U.S. Air Force Band will also mark the occasion with performances.

CNN will also broadcast fireworks displays in various cities around the nation.

