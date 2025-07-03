July 3 (UPI) -- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jennifer Affleck is officially a mom of three.

The television personality announced the birth of daughter Penelope Wednesday.

"She is perfect," Affleck wrote on Instagram alongside a photo carousel.

She shared images of herself in labor, as well as herself with baby Penelope and husband Zac Affleck.

"Going unmedicated was truly the most painful but empowering experience of my life," she said. "I could not have done it without Zac and my supportive doula! I'm so grateful and so happy that Penny is Earth side now."

The news arrived on the heels of Tuesday's Mormon Wives Season 2 reunion special, when it was announced that she and costar Whitney Leavitt will join Dancing with the Stars Season 34.

The upcoming season of Mormon Wives will feature the cast members auditioning for the dance competition series.