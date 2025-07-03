Trending
'Star Wars' actor Kenneth Colley dies at 87

By Ben Hooper
Actor Kenneth Colley, known for his roles in the "Star Wars" films, has died at the age of 87. Image courtesy of UPI
July 3 (UPI) -- Kenneth Colley, an actor best known for his roles in the Star Wars films and Monty Python's The Life of Brian, has died after contracting COVID-19 and developing pneumonia. He was 87.

Colley's agent, Julian Owen, announced in a statement that the actor died Monday at his home in Ashford, Kent.

Colley had recently contracted COVID-19 and developed pneumonia.

The actor portrayed Admiral Piett in the Star Wars films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. He also played Jesus in Monty Python's The Life of Brian.

Colley reprised his role as Admiral Piett in the 2012 animated short film Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out.

"Ken loved attending conventions and meeting the fans," Owen said. "He traveled all over the world, yet could never quite grasp why everyone wanted his autograph. He was a very humble man with an incredibly dry wit."

