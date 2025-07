Famous birthdays for July 3: Connie Nielsen, Patrick Wilson

TV // 12 hours ago

Hendricks: Patti-Nan dynamics 'flip-flop' in 'Buccaneers' S2

NEW YORK, July 2 (UPI) -- Christina Hendricks told UPI Patti, the socialite she plays in "The Buccaneers," is once again close to her daughter Nan (Kristine Frøseth) in Season 2 after secrets and lies caused tension between the women in Season 1.