Trending
Entertainment News
July 2, 2025 / 8:47 AM

Sanya Richards-Ross gives birth to third child: 'He's here!'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Sanya Richards-Ross runs the anchor leg in the 4x400 Women's Relay and earns a new world record on the ninth day of the Athletics in the Olympics stadium in 2012. The athlete and television personality announced the birth of her third child Tuesday. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 3 | Sanya Richards-Ross runs the anchor leg in the 4x400 Women's Relay and earns a new world record on the ninth day of the Athletics in the Olympics stadium in 2012. The athlete and television personality announced the birth of her third child Tuesday. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards-Ross is now a mother of three.

Richards-Ross, who starred in Seasons 14 and 15 of the Bravo reality series, shared the baby news on Instagram Stories Tuesday.

"He's here!" she wrote over the clip that showed her and 7-year-old son Aaron Jr. in the hospital with the newborn.

Sanya Richards-Ross announced the birth of her third child Tuesday. Screenshot via sanyarichiross/Instagram Stories

She and husband Aaron Ross also share 19-month-old Asani.

The couple announced they were expecting their third child via Instagram in February.

Richards-Ross, 40, said her upcoming birthday was "a lot more than I could have imagined" when she announced the pregnancy.

A week ago, she posted a photo of herself on instagram in a strapless cutout dress, expressing her excitement and gratitude.

"I am officially one week away from experiencing the most beautiful thing a woman's body can do and on this day, with my big ol' belly, I felt beautiful, powerful and strong," she wrote in the caption. "Can't believe this journey is almost over and I get to meet my third little prince for the first time. Thank you for all the love, well wishes and support, especially all of you who acted like this was still my second pregnancy and I was pregnant for 600 weeks. We haven't picked a name yet, but I think this time I'll look at him and know."

She hasn't yet announced the baby's name.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Aniston to star in adaptation of Jennette McCurdy's memoir
TV // 1 hour ago
Jennifer Aniston to star in adaptation of Jennette McCurdy's memoir
July 2 (UPI) -- Friends and The Morning Show actress Jennifer Aniston has signed on to star in Apple TV+'s adaptation of Jennette McCurdy's best-selling 2022 memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died.
'Squid Game' Season 3 dominates global Netflix charts
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Squid Game' Season 3 dominates global Netflix charts
SEOUL, July 2 (UPI) -- The third and final season of South Korean smash hit Squid Game topped Netflix's global charts and broke streaming records, the platform said on Wednesday. 
'Pretty Thing' reminded Alicia Silverstone of her film 'The Crush'
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Pretty Thing' reminded Alicia Silverstone of her film 'The Crush'
LOS ANGELES, July 2 (UPI) -- Alicia Silverstone spoke with UPI about her new stalker thriller "Pretty Thing," in theaters and on VOD Friday, and reflected on her '90s movies "The Crush" and "Clueless," as well as her music videos for Aerosmith.
Famous birthdays for July 2: Ashley Tisdale, Nelson Franklin
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 2: Ashley Tisdale, Nelson Franklin
July 2 (UPI) -- Actors Ashley Tisdale and Nelson Franklin turn 40, among the famous birthdays for July 2.
Michael Imperioli joins Patrick Dempsey 'Memory of a Killer' series
TV // 14 hours ago
Michael Imperioli joins Patrick Dempsey 'Memory of a Killer' series
July 1 (UPI) -- Fox announced Tuesday that Michael Imperioli has been cast alongside Patrick Dempsey in the midseason drama "Memory of a Killer," adapted from the 2003 Belgian film.
FX renews 'The Bear' for Season 5
TV // 14 hours ago
FX renews 'The Bear' for Season 5
July 1 (UPI) -- FX announced Tuesday that it has renewed "The Bear" for a fifth season, less than one week after Season 4 premiered.
Dan Stevens to voice Solitus in new 'Lego Star Wars' special
TV // 17 hours ago
Dan Stevens to voice Solitus in new 'Lego Star Wars' special
July 1 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey" actor Dan Stevens is joining the cast of "Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past," a new four-part sequel series to "Rebuild the Galaxy."
'Leanne' trailer: Leanne Morgan stars in Netflix sitcom
TV // 17 hours ago
'Leanne' trailer: Leanne Morgan stars in Netflix sitcom
July 1 (UPI) -- Comedian Leanne Morgan plays the titular character in the upcoming Netflix sitcom "Leanne," which arrives on the streamer July 31. The show is co-created by Chuck Lorre.
'Dark Wolf' teaser: Taylor Kitsch stars in 'Terminal List' prequel
TV // 19 hours ago
'Dark Wolf' teaser: Taylor Kitsch stars in 'Terminal List' prequel
July 1 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the "Terminal List" prequel series, "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf," ahead of its Aug. 27 premiere. Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt star.
Bill Hader causes chaos in 'The Cat in the Hat' teaser trailer
Movies // 19 hours ago
Bill Hader causes chaos in 'The Cat in the Hat' teaser trailer
July 1 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a teaser trailer for "The Cat in the Hat," an animated film starring Bill Hader as the voice of the icon Dr. Seuss character.

Trending Stories

Michael Imperioli joins Patrick Dempsey 'Memory of a Killer' series
Michael Imperioli joins Patrick Dempsey 'Memory of a Killer' series
Bill Hader causes chaos in 'The Cat in the Hat' teaser trailer
Bill Hader causes chaos in 'The Cat in the Hat' teaser trailer
FX renews 'The Bear' for Season 5
FX renews 'The Bear' for Season 5
'Leanne' trailer: Leanne Morgan stars in Netflix sitcom
'Leanne' trailer: Leanne Morgan stars in Netflix sitcom
'Dark Wolf' teaser: Taylor Kitsch stars in 'Terminal List' prequel
'Dark Wolf' teaser: Taylor Kitsch stars in 'Terminal List' prequel

Follow Us