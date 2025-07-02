July 2 (UPI) -- Battle royale video game PUBG: Battlegrounds has announced a collaboration with K-pop group Aespa.

"Aespa is dropping in with a big flash and they are coming to take center stage. Who better to rule the virtual badlands," PUBG: Battlegrounds said on X alongside a promotional image featuring the South Korean girl group.

Aespa members Ningning, Karina, Giselle and Winter are shown holding a variety of weapons including firearms and a frying pan in the image.

The collaboration begins July 9 for PC players and then July 17 for console players.

PUBG: Battlegrounds, released in 2017, is an online, battle royale multiplayer game that is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox devices.

Aespa recently released their first single of 2025 titled "Dirty Work" alongside a music video.

