July 2, 2025 / 6:08 PM / Updated at 6:14 PM

Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Shaq, more receiving Walk of Fame stars

By Fred Topel
Miley Cyrus, seen at the 2025 Academy Awards in Log Angeles, will become a permanent fixture with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Miley Cyrus, seen at the 2025 Academy Awards in Log Angeles, will become a permanent fixture with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus shared on social media Wednesday that she is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce held a press conference announcing 35 new recipients on Wednesday.

Billboard reports from the press conference that actors Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald, musicians Lyle Lovett, Josh Groban, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Air Supply, and athlete Shaquille O'Neill are among the upcoming stars.

"When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd.," Cyrus wrote on Instagram. "I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him."

Cyrus's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, is also a country music star. Miley filmed a music video at Arnold Schwarzenegger's Walk of Fame star for her recent movie Something Beautiful.

