July 1, 2025 / 12:12 PM

WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Gunther, LA Knight have wild brawl

By Wade Sheridan
July 1 (UPI) -- Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins confronted World Heavyweight Champion Gunther before a wild brawl broke out that also included CM Punk and LA Knight on WWE Raw.

Gunther, on Monday, originally came to the ring to promise victory against Hall of Famer Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

"My goal for Saturday Night's Main Event is to take my time, take him apart, blow him up, outclass him and embarrass him in front of everything and everyone that is near and dear to him," Gunther said about Goldberg.

Gunther then started looking toward the future and who might challenge him next for his title before Rollins arrived onto the scene with his Money in the Bank briefcase and The Wiseman Paul Heyman by his side.

Gunther mocked Rollins for how he was unable to successfully use his Money in the Bank briefcase on Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena at Night of Champions on Saturday. Rollins responded he only wanted to prevent Punk from defeating Cena, and that he could cash in on Gunther in the future.

Punk then immediately ran down to the ring and started exchanging blows with Rollins as Gunther watched. Rollins quickly retreated into the audience and started making his way up the stairs until LA Knight appeared right behind him.

Knight and Rollins continued to fight throughout the stadium and ended up at club level seats with fans nearby. Knight and Rollins threw punches near a bar stand before Rollins blinded Knight by throwing beer into his face.

Back inside the ring, Punk attempted to leave before Gunther grabbed him by the arm. Punk then pushed Gunther to the ground and told the champ to stay out of his way.

The brawl led to Knight getting a match against Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event.

