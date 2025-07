Famous birthdays for July 1: Debbie Harry, Lea Seydoux

1 of 2 | Debbie Harry arrives on the red carpet for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on September 13, 2021. The musician turns 80. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Writer George Sand, born Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin, in 1804

-- Executive Estee Lauder in 1906

-- Musician Willie Dixon in 1915

-- Actor Olivia de Havilland in 1916

-- Actor Leslie Caron in 1931 (age 94)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Filmmaker/actor Sydney Pollack in 1934

-- Actor/writer Jean Marsh in 1934

-- Actor Jamie Farr in 1934 (age 91)

-- Choreographer Twyla Tharp in 1941 (age 84)

-- Actor Karen Black in 1939

-- Musician Debbie Harry (Blondie) in 1945 (age 80)

-- Actor Trevor Eve in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Fred Schneider (B-52s) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Victor Willis (Village People) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Actor/comedian Dan Aykroyd in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Alan Ruck in 1956 (age 69)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Britain's Princess Diana in 1961

-- U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame track and field star Carl Lewis in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Andre Braugher in 1962

-- Musician Roddy Bottum (Faith No More) in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Pamela Anderson in 1967 (age 58)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Mark Pirro (Polyphonic Spree) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Missy Elliott in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Julianne Nicholson in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Melissa Peterman in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician/chef Jarobi White (A Tribe Called Quest) in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Sufjan Stevens in 1975 (age 50)

-- Musician Bryan Devendorf (The National) in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Thomas Sadoski in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Liv Tyler in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Lea Seydoux in 1985 (age 40)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Actor Hannah Murray in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Raini Rodriguez in 1993 (age 32)

-- Actor/musician Chloe Bailey in 1998 (age 27)

-- Actor Chosen Jacobs in 2001 (24)

-- Actor Storm Reid in 2003 (age 22)