Adam Sandler announces stand-up comedy tour

June 27 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler has announced plans for a new stand-up comedy tour, beginning late this summer.

The Happy Gilmore icon and former Saturday Night Live star has booked shows in more than 30 arenas across North America.

The You're My Best Friend Tour is expected to kick off Sept. 5 in Jacksonville, Fla. It will wrap up Nov. 1 in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set for release July 25.

