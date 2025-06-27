Trending
June 27, 2025 / 7:41 AM

Adam Sandler announces stand-up comedy tour

By Karen Butler
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler arrive on the red carpet for the New York premiere of Netflix's "Kinda Pregnant" at the Paris Theater in New York City on February 3. Adam has booked more than 30 shows for its next stand-up comedy tour, starting Sept. 5. File Photo by Derek French/UPI
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler arrive on the red carpet for the New York premiere of Netflix's "Kinda Pregnant" at the Paris Theater in New York City on February 3. Adam has booked more than 30 shows for its next stand-up comedy tour, starting Sept. 5. File Photo by Derek French/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler has announced plans for a new stand-up comedy tour, beginning late this summer.

The Happy Gilmore icon and former Saturday Night Live star has booked shows in more than 30 arenas across North America.

The You're My Best Friend Tour is expected to kick off Sept. 5 in Jacksonville, Fla. It will wrap up Nov. 1 in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set for release July 25.

