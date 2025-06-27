Trending
Entertainment News
June 27, 2025 / 12:45 PM

Beyond 'Squid Game': 5 upcoming South Korean thriller films, TV series

By UPI Staff
Share with X
South Korean thriller film "Wall to Wall" will premiere July 18 on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
South Korean thriller film "Wall to Wall" will premiere July 18 on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

June 27 (UPI) -- Wall to Wall, Trigger and other South Korean thriller films and TV series are coming in 2025 following the release of Squid Game Season 3.

The third and final season of Squid Game was released Friday on Netflix, bringing the hit survival drama to a close.

Here are five upcoming Korean shows and movies set for release on streaming services this year.

'Low Life'

The adventure crime drama from Big Bet creator Kang Yunsung will have a three-episode premiere July 16 on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu in the United States.

Set in the 1970s, Ryu Seung-ryong and Yang Se-jong star as veteran conman Oh Gwan-seok and his nephew Oh Hee-dong, respectively. Ryu is also known for the hit Korean series Moving.

Low Life follows Gwan-seok and Hee-dong as they race to find a rumored sunken treasure ship off the Korean coast, taking on fellow fortune-hunters and underworld baddies along the way.

'Wall to Wall'

The thriller film from Unlocked writer and director Kim Tae-joon premieres July 18 on Netflix.

Wall to Wall stars Kang Ha-neul as Woo-sung, a new homeowner whose apartment turns into "a nightmare filled with financial ruin and mysterious noises from neighboring floors," according to an official synopsis. Kang is known for playing Dae-ho, aka Player 388, in Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3.

The cast also includes Yeom Hye-ran as Eun-hwa, the building representative, and Seo Hyun-woo as Jin-ho, Woo-sung's "suspicious" neighbor who is also curious about the noise.

"Unpredictable twists" unfold after other residents blame Woo-sung for the noise and he begins to investigate the true source.

'Trigger'

The action thriller series from Kwon Oh-seung, the writer and director of Midnight, debuts July 25 on Netflix.

Trigger imagines a gun-free South Korea, where chaos "erupts when illegal firearms suddenly begin to circulate, sparking unprecedented violence," according to an official synopsis.

Kim Nam-gil (Song of the Bandits) and Kim Young-kwang (Somebody) star as two men who "take up arms for very different reasons."

Kim Nam-gil plays Lee Do, a former military sniper-turned-detective who strives to stop the violence and find the source of the illegal weapons, while Kim Young-kwang portrays Moon Baek, "a mysterious figure" with hidden motives.

'Mantis'

Mantis is a spinoff of the 2023 action crime thriller Kill Boksoon. Byun Sung-hyun, the writer and director of the original film, returns to co-write the script with Lee Tae-sung, who directs the new movie.

Set in the same universe as Kill Boksoon, Mantis stars Yim Si-wan as Han-ul, aka Mantis, an assassin working for MK Ent. Mantis returns from his "vacation" mentioned in Kill Boksoon to find several skilled assassins vying for the top spot. Yim played Myung-gi, aka Player 333, in Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3.

The cast also includes Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home) as Jae-yi, a former MK Ent. assassin who was ousted from the group, and Jo Woo-jin (Narco-Saints) as Dok-go, a retired founding member of MK Ent. and Mantis' mentor.

Mantis is set for release on Netflix in the third quarter of the year.

'Good News'

Kill Boksoon writer and director Byun Sung-hyun is also working on the thriller film Good News, slated for release on Netflix in the fourth quarter of the year.

Set in the 1970s, the movie follows "a covert operation" to save the passengers of a plane that has been hijacked in the air, according to an official synopsis.

Sul Kyung-gu (Kill Boksoon) stars as "a mysterious fixer who shows up whenever needed to resolve problems." The cast also includes Hong Kyung (Weak Hero Class 1) as an Air Force lieutenant involved in the mission and Ryoo Seung-bum (Moving) as the government official in charge of the operation.

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun attend 'Squid Game' S3 premiere

Star Lee Jung-jae arrives on the red carpet at Netflix's "Squid Game" Season 3 premiere at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on June 18, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

LL Cool J to host hip-hop docuseries for Paramount+
Music // 3 minutes ago
LL Cool J to host hip-hop docuseries for Paramount+
June 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Friday that LL Cool J is soon to helm a fresh music docuseries for its platform that will provide a deep dive into everything hip-hop. Peyton Manning co-created and executive produces the show.
Lisa Kudrow's 'The Comeback' revived for third and final season
TV // 33 minutes ago
Lisa Kudrow's 'The Comeback' revived for third and final season
June 27 (UPI) -- HBO announced original comedy series "The Comeback," starring and co-created by Lisa Kudrow, will be revived for a third and final season to air in 2026.
Barbra Streisand recruits Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande for 'One Heart'
Music // 1 hour ago
Barbra Streisand recruits Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande for 'One Heart'
June 27 (UPI) -- Barbra Streisand released "One Heart, One Voice" with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, a song from her duets album "The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2," also out Friday.
Allison Williams on 'M3GAN' phenomenon: People get her energy
Movies // 2 hours ago
Allison Williams on 'M3GAN' phenomenon: People get her energy
NEW YORK, June 27 (UPI) -- "Get Out" and "Girls" actress Allison Williams says she remembers feeling relieved when she saw the adorable relentless monster from her "M3GAN" horror movies was resonating with audiences.
Behati Prinsloo takes center stage in Maroon 5's 'All Night' video
Music // 2 hours ago
Behati Prinsloo takes center stage in Maroon 5's 'All Night' video
June 27 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 released an official music video for "All Night," starring Behati Prinsloo in the role of the band's "new lead singer." Prinsloo is married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.
Blackpink's Rose joins Alex Warren for 'On My Mind' single, video
Music // 3 hours ago
Blackpink's Rose joins Alex Warren for 'On My Mind' single, video
June 27 (UPI) -- Alex Warren and K-pop star Rosé released a single and music video for "On My Mind," a song from Warren's forthcoming debut album, "You'll Be Alright, Kid."
Karol G performs 'Papasito,' talks new album on 'Tonight'
Music // 4 hours ago
Karol G performs 'Papasito,' talks new album on 'Tonight'
June 27 (UPI) -- Karol G performed her song "Papasito" and discussed her album "Tropicoqueta" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Aespa returns with 'Dirty Work,' first single of 2025
Music // 4 hours ago
Aespa returns with 'Dirty Work,' first single of 2025
June 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a single and music video for "Dirty Work" on Friday. The song is the group's first of 2025.
Bruce Springsteen releases 'Tracks II' album of 83 never-heard songs
Music // 5 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen releases 'Tracks II' album of 83 never-heard songs
June 27 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen released "Tracks II: The Lost Albums" on Friday, which includes 83 never-heard songs from seven previously-unreleased albums.
Ribeiro to host, Beach Boys to perform at Capitol Fourth concert in DC
Music // 5 hours ago
Ribeiro to host, Beach Boys to perform at Capitol Fourth concert in DC
June 27 (UPI) -- Alfonso Ribeiro is set to host, while the Beach Boys, the Temptations and Josh Turner have been booked to perform at next week's Capitol Fourth concert in Washington, D.C.

Trending Stories

Anna Wintour stepping down as American Vogue's editor-in-chief
Anna Wintour stepping down as American Vogue's editor-in-chief
Taron Egerton says 'Smoke' role gave him 'weird, twisted freedom'
Taron Egerton says 'Smoke' role gave him 'weird, twisted freedom'
Jesse Plemons kidnaps Emma Stone in 'Bugonia' trailer
Jesse Plemons kidnaps Emma Stone in 'Bugonia' trailer
Reports: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split up
Reports: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split up
Josh Allen, Caitlin Clark among ESPY Awards nominees
Josh Allen, Caitlin Clark among ESPY Awards nominees

Follow Us