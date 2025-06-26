Reports: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split up

June 26 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly splitting up.

The singer, 40, and actor, 48, had been navigating tension "for months" before the breakup, according to Us Weekly. Sources said, however, that the split was amicable.

People confirmed the news.

TMZ said Bloom plans to attend Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sanchez over the weekend in Venice, Italy, as "a single man."

Perry and Bloom got engaged in 2019 after a breakup in 2017. They'd been dating since 2016.

Their daughter, Daisy Dove, was born in 2020.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also shares son Flynn, 14, with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Bloom was a presenter during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2024, and he was the one to award Perry with the Video Vanguard Award.

Perry recently traveled to the edge of Earth's atmosphere on a Blue Origin space flight.

