Trending
Entertainment News
June 26, 2025 / 2:34 PM

Josh Allen, Caitlin Clark among ESPY Awards nominees

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the leading ESPY Award nominees. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the leading ESPY Award nominees. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Nominations for the 33rd annual ESPY Awards are in.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark are among the leading nominees, with Allen scoring his first nominations, including the Best Athlete -- Men's Sports title.

If Allen is honored with the award, he will be the fourth quarterback to receive it in the last five years.

Other top nominees include Saquon Barkley, Coco Gauff, Simone Biles, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ilona Maher and Alexander Ovechkin.

Freddie Freeman, Tyrese Haliburton, Maher, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Paul Skenes and Baggy Thomas are all up for their first ESPY awards.

Cooper Flagg, Wednesday's No. 1 NBA draft pick, is up for the Best Breakthrough Athlete honor.

The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and Pat Tillman Award for Service recipients will be shared over the next few weeks, a press release states.

The ESPY Awards (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards), aka the ESPYs, are presented by ESPN to acknowledge extraordinary athletes and achievements in sports.

Comedian and actor Shane Gillis will host the event, which will broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. EDT July 16.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taron Egerton says 'Smoke' role gave him 'weird, twisted freedom'
TV // 45 minutes ago
Taron Egerton says 'Smoke' role gave him 'weird, twisted freedom'
NEW YORK, June 26 (UPI) -- Taron Egerton told UPI the character he plays in the new Apple TV+ series "Smoke" is not a likable hero, but he was intriguing to play.
Neon to release Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice'
Movies // 45 minutes ago
Neon to release Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice'
June 26 (UPI) -- Neon announce Thursday it will distribute South Korean director Park Chan-wook's next film, "No Other Choice," in North America. The film adapts the Donald Westlake novel "The Ax."
Brenda Song, Harvey Guillén to announce Emmy nominations July 15
TV // 1 hour ago
Brenda Song, Harvey Guillén to announce Emmy nominations July 15
June 26 (UPI) -- The Television Academy announced actors Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén will announce this year's Emmy Awards nominations on July 15.
Jesse Plemons kidnaps Emma Stone in 'Bugonia' trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
Jesse Plemons kidnaps Emma Stone in 'Bugonia' trailer
June 26 (UPI) -- Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos will reunite once again for the Greek filmmaker's upcoming movie "Bugonia."
Pedro Pascal confronts Joaquin Phoenix in 'Eddington' trailer
Movies // 3 hours ago
Pedro Pascal confronts Joaquin Phoenix in 'Eddington' trailer
June 26 (UPI) -- Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix compete in a heated bid for mayor in A24's new "Eddington" trailer, released Thursday.
Blackpink shares 'Deadline' trailer ahead of world tour
Music // 3 hours ago
Blackpink shares 'Deadline' trailer ahead of world tour
June 26 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing its upcoming "Deadline" tour with a new trailer. The K-pop stars will kick off the venture July 5.
Norman Reedus tries new weapons, vehicles in 'Death Stranding 2' trailer
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Norman Reedus tries new weapons, vehicles in 'Death Stranding 2' trailer
June 26 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus gears up to deliver packages in a post-apocalyptic world in the final trailer for video game sequel "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach."
Nicholas Hoult recalls meeting David Corenswet at 'Superman' audition
Movies // 4 hours ago
Nicholas Hoult recalls meeting David Corenswet at 'Superman' audition
June 26 (UPI) -- Nicholas Hoult recalled thinking David Corenswet would be the "perfect" Superman, even though he was auditioning for the same role, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Brandy, Monica talk 'Boy is Mine' tour, their 'musical marriage'
Music // 5 hours ago
Brandy, Monica talk 'Boy is Mine' tour, their 'musical marriage'
June 26 (UPI) -- Singers Brandy and Monica said their upcoming "Boy is Mine Tour" was 27 years in the making when they stopped by "Tonight" on Wednesday. The tour kicks off Oct. 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman attend 'Old Guard 2' premiere
Movies // 6 hours ago
Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman attend 'Old Guard 2' premiere
June 26 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman were among the stars who stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Old Guard 2" in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Shari Lewis' life and legacy examined in 'Shari and Lamb Chop' trailer
Shari Lewis' life and legacy examined in 'Shari and Lamb Chop' trailer
Sabrina Carpenter works hotline in ad for Dunkin' Donuts collab
Sabrina Carpenter works hotline in ad for Dunkin' Donuts collab
Famous birthdays for June 26: Nick Offerman, Sean Hayes
Famous birthdays for June 26: Nick Offerman, Sean Hayes
Jensen Ackles: 'Supernatural' reunion for 'The Boys' was 'good time'
Jensen Ackles: 'Supernatural' reunion for 'The Boys' was 'good time'
Dakota Johnson, Stellan Skarsgard to be honored at Karlovy Vary
Dakota Johnson, Stellan Skarsgard to be honored at Karlovy Vary

Follow Us