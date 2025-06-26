Josh Allen, Caitlin Clark among ESPY Awards nominees

June 26 (UPI) -- Nominations for the 33rd annual ESPY Awards are in.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark are among the leading nominees, with Allen scoring his first nominations, including the Best Athlete -- Men's Sports title.

If Allen is honored with the award, he will be the fourth quarterback to receive it in the last five years.

Other top nominees include Saquon Barkley, Coco Gauff, Simone Biles, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ilona Maher and Alexander Ovechkin.

Freddie Freeman, Tyrese Haliburton, Maher, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Paul Skenes and Baggy Thomas are all up for their first ESPY awards.

Cooper Flagg, Wednesday's No. 1 NBA draft pick, is up for the Best Breakthrough Athlete honor.

The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and Pat Tillman Award for Service recipients will be shared over the next few weeks, a press release states.

The ESPY Awards (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards), aka the ESPYs, are presented by ESPN to acknowledge extraordinary athletes and achievements in sports.

Comedian and actor Shane Gillis will host the event, which will broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. EDT July 16.