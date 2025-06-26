June 26 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus gears up to deliver packages in a post-apocalyptic world in the final trailer for video game sequel Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Reedus returns as series protagonist Sam Porter Bridges, who is caring for growing baby Lou before an alarm springs him into action in the clip released Thursday.

The trailer highlights the collection of weapons and vehicles players can use in the game to deliver packages across dangerous terrains.

Players will have access to a missile launcher with homing missiles and a sniper rifle that uses tranquilizer ammo. For vehicles, players can ride a variety of motorcycles and cars, along with a railway that can deliver huge containers.

The game's cast also includes Lea Seydoux as Fragile, Elle Fanning as Tomorrow, Margaret Qualley as Mama and Troy Baker as Higgs.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach hails from acclaimed video game creator Hideo Kojima and his team at Kojima Productions. The newly released sequel is available now on PlayStation 5.