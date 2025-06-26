Trending
Anna Wintour stepping down as American Vogue's editor-in-chief

By Jessica Inman
Anna Wintour arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 5. She is stepping down as Vogue editor-in-chief, she announced Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Anna Wintour arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 5. She is stepping down as Vogue editor-in-chief, she announced Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Anna Wintour is stepping down from her post as American Vogue's editor-in-chief after nearly four decades at the magazine's helm.

News that Wintour, 75, is on the hunt for a new editorial content lead arrived during a Thursday staff meeting, WWD reported.

Sources confirmed the news to the New York Post.

Wintour took over as Vogue editor-in-chief from Grace Mirabella in 1988. She also serves as Condé Nast's chief content officer, and will continue in that role, leading brands such as Wired, Vanity Fair, GQ, AD, Conde Nast Traveler, Glamour, Bon Appetit, Tatler, The World of Interiors and Allure.

She has been navigating both positions since 2021, as well as serving as global editorial director at Vogue. She will continue in that position, according to Variety.

Wintour previously said she had no plans to step down at Vogue.

"This morning His Majesty asked me if this meant I was going to stop working and I said firmly, 'No,'" she said during a February ceremony, per the Post. "It makes me even more convinced that I have so much more to achieve."

In addition to her work at Vogue, Wintour has served as lead chair of the Met Gala for nearly 40 years.

Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams arrive at 2025 Met Gala

Met Gala chair Colman Domingo arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 5, 2025. Domingo is wearing a custom look by Valentino that features a blue cape and gold lamé collar. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

