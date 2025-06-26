'Mission: Impossible,' 'Dirty Harry' composer Lalo Schifrin dies

June 26 (UPI) -- Composer Lalo Schifrin died Thursday at age 93. Schifrin's son confirmed the news to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Variety also reports the cause of death as complications from pneumonia.

Schifrin's film scores date back to 1957's Argentine film Venga e bailar el rock. Among his most famous scores are the Mission: Impossible theme, Bullitt, the Dirty Harry films, Enter the Dragon, Wait Until Dark and the Rush Hour trilogy.

It was his scores for Cool Hand Luke, The Fox, Voyage of the Damned, The Amityville Horror and The Sting II as well as the song "People Alone" from The Competition that earned Schirin Oscar nominations. The Academy awarded him an Honorary Oscar in 2019.

He also composed the scores to fan favorite films such as F/X, Money Talks, Black Moon Rising, Tank, and Class of 1984.

Schifrin also won four Grammys out of 19 nominations.

