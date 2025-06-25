Trending
June 25, 2025 / 3:37 PM

Sabrina Carpenter works hotline in ad for Dunkin' Donuts collab

By Jessica Inman
Sabrina Carpenter is teaming up with Dunkin' Donuts on another drink. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Sabrina Carpenter is teaming up with Dunkin' Donuts on another drink. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter is collaborating with Dunkin' Donuts on a seasonal drink.

In an ad released Wednesday, the "Espresso" singer is seen working the "Dunkin' Daydream Hotline."

"I think I know what you're really craving," she tells a caller, while sitting in a pink cubicle, wearing a pink suit. "A Strawberry Daydream Refresher."

The "nostalgic" drink features oat milk, cold foam and "sweet strawberry flavor," according to a press release.

This is Carpenter's second collaboration with Dunkin, following her Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso in 2024.

The coffee chain will also offer various frozen coffees with such ice cram flavors as cookie dough or butter pecan, and a braided apple pie bakery treat.

Sabrina Carpenter turns 26: a look back

Sabrina Carpenter attends the premiere of "Million Dollar Arm" in Los Angeles on May 6, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

