June 25, 2025 / 1:38 PM

Dakota Johnson, Stellan Skarsgard to be honored at Karlovy Vary

By Jessica Inman
Dakota Johnson will receive the President's Award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Dakota Johnson will receive the President's Award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson, Stellan Skarsgard, Vicky Krieps and Peter Sarsgaard will be honored at this year's Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

The 59th annual festival kicks off July 4 and runs through July 12 in the Czech Republic.

Johnson, well known for her role in the Fifty Shades of Grey film series, is set to receive the President's Award July 6.

The honor will take place ahead of a screening of Materialists, which stars Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.

Good Will Hunting's Skarsgard, meanwhile, will receive the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema.

Krieps will receive the President's Award ahead of the screening of her film Love Me Tender. The Batman's Sarsgaard is also set to receive the President's Award.

Denzel Washington, Dakota Johnson bring new films to Cannes

Star Denzel Washington attends the premiere of his film "Highest 2 Lowest" at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on May 19, 2025. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

