Alan Tudyk wears stilts to talk with 'Kimmel' guest host Diego Luna

By Ben Hooper
Actor Alan Tudyk appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and spoke to guest host Diego Luna about acting while wearing stilts. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Actor Alan Tudyk appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and spoke to guest host Diego Luna about acting while wearing stilts. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Alan Tudyk joined guest host Diego Luna on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss his struggles with wearing stilts during the filming of their movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the prequel series Andor.

Tudyk came out wearing the stilts he used to portray reprogrammed Imperial security droid K-2SO alongside Luna's Cassian Andor.

"I am very comfortable in stilts," Tudyk said.

Luna asked the actor if he had any trouble acting while wearing the stilts.

"You know what the hardest thing was? You know the bathrooms? They would have those trailers -- so, getting up the stairs, which were very narrow, and then when I walked in, I could see over all of the stalls. Just going by. So I was just going, 'Hey, Roy. Hey.' Everybody's on their phone, it was weird," Tudyk recalled.

"And then when I was at the urinal, next to somebody else, it was -- that was a long stream. That was a long way down, buddy," he said.

Luna pointed out that Tudyk has played multiple robots in his career.

"Some people bring humanity to their roles, I bring a sort of mechanized detachment," Tudyk joked. "A cold, calculating, sterile quality. I was the robot in I, Robot. I was Sonny. And then I'm the robot in Superman that's coming out. There's been a few."

Luna suggested Tudyk is a kind of "royalty."

"I am robot royalty," Tudyk agreed. "When the robots take over, I may either be their chosen one, or the first one they kill, I don't know."

Andor concluded in May after two seasons on Disney+. Adria Arjona, who starred with Luna and Tudyk on the show, recalled her audition for the series Monday on Kimmel.

