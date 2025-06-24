Comedian Shane Gillis to host ESPY Awards

Shane Gillis will host the 33rd annual ESPYs July 16. Photo courtesy of ESPN

June 24 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor Shane Gillis is set to host the ESPY Awards on July 16.

The 33rd annual ceremony will broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. EDT.

Athlete Serena Williams hosted the awards show last year. ESPN presents the ESPYs (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards) to honor athletes and achievements in sports.

ESPN vice president Criag Lazarus said Gillis was "an easy choice" as host due to his love of sports.

"We are thrilled to work with him to create an entertaining show celebrating this year's best moments in sports and are excited to see what he'll do on stage," Lazarus said in a statement.

Gillis stars in Tires on Netflix and is a co-host of Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast.

Athletes walk red carpet at ESPY Awards