Trending
Entertainment News
June 24, 2025 / 11:23 AM

Comedian Shane Gillis to host ESPY Awards

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Shane Gillis will host the 33rd annual ESPYs July 16. Photo courtesy of ESPN
Shane Gillis will host the 33rd annual ESPYs July 16. Photo courtesy of ESPN

June 24 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor Shane Gillis is set to host the ESPY Awards on July 16.

The 33rd annual ceremony will broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. EDT.

Athlete Serena Williams hosted the awards show last year. ESPN presents the ESPYs (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards) to honor athletes and achievements in sports.

ESPN vice president Criag Lazarus said Gillis was "an easy choice" as host due to his love of sports.

"We are thrilled to work with him to create an entertaining show celebrating this year's best moments in sports and are excited to see what he'll do on stage," Lazarus said in a statement.

Gillis stars in Tires on Netflix and is a co-host of Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast.

Athletes walk red carpet at ESPY Awards

Patrick Mahomes attends the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 12, 2023. Mahomes won Best Athlete in Men's Sports and Best NFL Player. His team, the Kansas City Chiefs won Best Team. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Steve' photo: Cillian Murphy stars in 'Shy' adaptation
Movies // 17 minutes ago
'Steve' photo: Cillian Murphy stars in 'Shy' adaptation
June 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing its upcoming film "Steve," starring Cilllian Murphy as the titular character. The film takes its inspiration from Max Porter's book "Shy."
WWE: Liv Morgan to miss several months due to shoulder injury
Entertainment News // 44 minutes ago
WWE: Liv Morgan to miss several months due to shoulder injury
June 24 (UPI) -- WWE star Liv Morgan will miss several months of action due to a shoulder injury she suffered last week.
Early 2000s icons Bush, Carmack finally share screen in 'Stranger'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Early 2000s icons Bush, Carmack finally share screen in 'Stranger'
NEW YORK, June 24 (UPI) -- "The O.C." alum Chris Carmack and "One Tree Hill" icon Sophia Bush told UPI they were happy to finally share the screen in the new thriller,"The Stranger in My Home."
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost step out at 'Jurassic World' premiere
Movies // 1 hour ago
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost step out at 'Jurassic World' premiere
June 24 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson and her husband, comedian Colin Jost, attended the premiere of her film "Jurassic World Rebirth" Monday in New York City.
WWE 'Raw': Cody Rhodes defeats Jey Uso, reaches King of the Ring finals
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
WWE 'Raw': Cody Rhodes defeats Jey Uso, reaches King of the Ring finals
June 24 (UPI) -- Cody Rhodes was able to reach the finals of the King of the Ring tournament after battling Jey Uso in the main event of WWE "Raw" on Monday.
Adria Arjona recalls 'Andor' audition: 'I was freaking out'
TV // 2 hours ago
Adria Arjona recalls 'Andor' audition: 'I was freaking out'
June 24 (UPI) -- Adria Arjona "was freaking out" during her audition for the "Star Wars" series "Andor," she told her co-star Diego Luna, who guest hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday.
Jensen Ackles: 'Supernatural' reunion for 'The Boys' was 'good time'
TV // 3 hours ago
Jensen Ackles: 'Supernatural' reunion for 'The Boys' was 'good time'
June 24 (UPI) -- Jensen Ackles discussed reuniting with "Supernatural" co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins for "The Boys" Season 5 on "The Tonight Show" Monday.
Famous birthdays for June 24: Carla Gallo, Lionel Messi
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 24: Carla Gallo, Lionel Messi
June 24 (UPI) -- Actor Carla Gallo turns 50 and soccer player Lionel Messi turns 38, among the famous birthdays for June 24.
Johnny Knoxville hosting 'Fear Factor' revival on Fox
TV // 18 hours ago
Johnny Knoxville hosting 'Fear Factor' revival on Fox
June 23 (UPI) -- Fox announced Monday that Johnny Knoxville will host a new "Fear Factor" show for the 2025 - 2026 season, tentatively titled "Fear Factor: The Next Chapter."
Family dysfunction abounds in 'Such Brave Girls' Season 2 trailer
TV // 20 hours ago
Family dysfunction abounds in 'Such Brave Girls' Season 2 trailer
June 23 (UPI) -- Hulu released a trailer for "Such Brave Girls" Season 2, a BAFTA-winning comedy series about a single mother and her two adult daughters.

Trending Stories

Food Network to honor Anne Burrell with programming block Wednesday
Food Network to honor Anne Burrell with programming block Wednesday
Dolly Parton to launch Las Vegas residency show
Dolly Parton to launch Las Vegas residency show
Jensen Ackles: 'Supernatural' reunion for 'The Boys' was 'good time'
Jensen Ackles: 'Supernatural' reunion for 'The Boys' was 'good time'
Famous birthdays for June 24: Carla Gallo, Lionel Messi
Famous birthdays for June 24: Carla Gallo, Lionel Messi
WWE 'Raw': Cody Rhodes defeats Jey Uso, reaches King of the Ring finals
WWE 'Raw': Cody Rhodes defeats Jey Uso, reaches King of the Ring finals

Follow Us