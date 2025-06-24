WWE 'Raw': Cody Rhodes defeats Jey Uso, reaches King of the Ring finals

June 24 (UPI) -- Cody Rhodes was able to reach the finals of the King of the Ring tournament after battling Jey Uso in the main event of WWE Raw on Monday.

The match pitted the two friends and former tag team champions against each other.

Rhodes pulled out all the stops against Uso, including using the Figure-Four submission hold. Uso responded with a Sleeper that nearly incapacitated The American Nightmare.

Uso was also able to land a Spear but it wasn't enough. Rhodes kept the pressure up and over the course of the match was able to deliver two Super Cody Cutters from the top rope.

The highly-competitive match came to an end after Rhodes was finally able to deliver the Cross Rhodes, which put Uso down for the three count.

Rhodes will now face Randy Orton in the King of the Ring tournament finals Saturday at Night of Champions. The winner will be crowned the 2025 King of the Ring and will receive a world title match at SummerSlam, which takes place over two nights on Aug. 2 and 3.

Night of Champions, which airs live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will also feature Asuka vs. Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring finals and Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena defending his title against longtime rival CM Punk.

WWE superstars past and present