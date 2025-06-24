WWE: Liv Morgan to miss several months due to shoulder injury

June 24 (UPI) -- WWE star Liv Morgan will miss several months of action due to a shoulder injury she suffered last week.

WWE commentator Corey Graves made the announcement while discussing Morgan's injury on Raw Monday.

Morgan is currently one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside her partner Raquel Rodriguez. WWE has not announced what will happen to the titles.

Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder June 16 during her match against Kairi Sane on Raw.

The incident happened shortly after the match started when Morgan received a single-leg takedown from Sane. The move was performed properly, however, Morgan yelled in pain and the match was immediately paused.

WWE medical personnel came ringside to check on Morgan, who was escorted to the back. The match was canceled, with Sane winning by forfeit.

Morgan had recently attacked Hall of Famer Nikki Bella with the segment appearing to set up a match between the two; however, the bout will now most likely not take place.

