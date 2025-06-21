'Dead Outlaw' musical to close on Broadway June 29

June 21 (UPI) -- The New York stage musical, Dead Outlaw, has announced it will play its final performance on June 29.

The show -- which has music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna -- opened at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on April 27.

David Cromer directed the production and Itamar Moses wrote the book.

"Elmer McCurdy was an ambitious, turn-of-the-20th-century outlaw whose death at the hands of a Western posse ended a life of failed crime and alcoholism and began a brilliant career as a mummified side-show attraction that traveled the USA for decades," a synopsis said.

Even legends get laid to rest. Join us at the Longacre before #DeadOutlawMusical plays its final performance on Broadway June 29. pic.twitter.com/5MBlIkbM7z— DEAD OUTLAW on Broadway (@deadoutlawmuscl) June 20, 2025

"By the time this journey ended, his name had been forgotten and his desiccated body was hanging in a house-of-horrors ride at an amusement park in Southern California, spray-painted a day-glo orange. Then one day, a grip for the Six-Million Dollar Man TV show jostled what he thought was 'just a dummy' and an arm fell off, revealing a human bone and beginning a hunt for the origins of this enigma."

At the 2025 Tony Awards, the show was nominated for Best Musical, while cast members Andrew Durand, Jeb Brown and Julia Knitel were mentioned in the acting categories.

Dead Outlaw was shut out, however, winning none of the races it competed in.

A version of the show will be released as an Audible Original in October.

