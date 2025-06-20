Trending
Entertainment News
June 20, 2025

Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls daughter Malti 'a light of our lives'

By Jessica Inman
Priyanka Chopra (R), pictured with Nick Jonas discussed her family life and upcoming film on "Tonight" Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Priyanka Chopra (R), pictured with Nick Jonas discussed her family life and upcoming film on "Tonight" Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her daughter Malti is "a light of our lives."

The actress, 42, discussed Malti, her 3-year-old daughter with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, when she stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday to discuss her new movie Heads of State.

"She's precocious. She is funny. She's a little comedian and she knows she's funny, so that's even better," Chopra Jonas said. "But, yeah, she's just such a light of our lives right now. This is an amazing season for us."

Malti was born in 2022 via surrogate. Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, 32, married in 2018.

"It's lovely not to have found your person," Chopra Jonas previously said on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

Chopra Jonas also shared on Tonight that she "had a great time" filming Heads of State opposite Idris Elba and John Cena.

In the film, Elba plays British prime minister Sam Clarke, while Cena portrays Will Derringer, an actor and the U.S. president.

Chopra stars as Noel Bisset, the M16 agent who rescues the pair after their plane is attacked.

"I have to bring them to safety, and we have a lot of fun stuff -- explosions and fun things that happen while we're doing it," she told Fallon.

Heads of State begins streaming on Prime Video July 2.

