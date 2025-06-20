Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: How to watch, what to expect

June 20 (UPI) -- The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards return Saturday to honor fan favorites in TV, film, music and more.

The awards ceremony will broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Grammy award winner Tyla is set to host.

Performers include Alex Warren and Benny Blanco, while Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande are among the most-nominated artists.

How to watch

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will air Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., MTV2 and CMT.

Participants

Performers include Alex Warren, Auli'i Cravalho, Benny Blanco, Ice Spice, Jack Griffo, Jacob Rodriguez, Katelyn West, Kel Mitchell, Kira Kosarin, Maia Kealoha, Renee Montgomery, SeanDoesMagic, Samantha Lorraine, Tony Hawk, Victoria Monet and KATSEYE.

Actor and comedian Jack Black will be honored with the King of Comedy Award.

Nominees

Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar lead the nominations with four nods apiece.

Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson and Jelly Roll are each up for three awards.

Gracie Abrams, Zach Bryan, Jordan Chiles, Frankie Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Keith Lee, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Shohei Ohtani and Florence Pugh have all been nominated for their first Kids' Choice Award.