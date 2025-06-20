Trending
Entertainment News
June 20, 2025 / 2:26 PM

Gailard Sartain, actor known for 'Hee Haw,' dies at 78

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Gailard Sartain, an actor who starred in "Hee Haw" and "Fried Green Tomatoes," died Tuesday. He was 78. Image courtesy of UPI
Gailard Sartain, an actor who starred in "Hee Haw" and "Fried Green Tomatoes," died Tuesday. He was 78. Image courtesy of UPI

June 20 (UPI) -- Gailard Sartain, an actor who starred in Hee Haw and Fried Green Tomatoes, died Tuesday. He was 78.

The Church Studio, an Oklahoma recording studio where Sartain's wife, Mary Jo, volunteers, announced his death Friday.

Deadline said Sartain was battling an unspecified illness, but a specific cause of death was not shared.

"I knew he wasn't in good health and hadn't been for a while," fellow Hee Haw alum Victoria Hallman told TMZ. "We always fool ourselves that people will hang on."

In a tribute on Instagram, Church Studio said Sartain was "an extraordinary actor, artist and comedian."

He began working on the variety show Hee Haw in 1972, and his other credits include Texas Ranger, Nashville, The Buddy Holly Story, The Outsiders, Fried Green Tomatoes, The Big Easy and The Hollywood Knights.

Notable deaths of 2025

Anne Burrell
Anne Burrell arrives on the red carpet at the City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City. Burrell died June 17. No cause of death was given. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 to have two-episode premiere
TV // 22 minutes ago
'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 to have two-episode premiere
June 20 (UPI) -- "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 arrives on Prime Video with 2 episodes on July 16. The final chapter of the series will include 11 episodes total.
Haim releases 'I Quit,' first studio album in five years
Music // 1 hour ago
Haim releases 'I Quit,' first studio album in five years
June 20 (UPI) -- Haim released "I Quit", their first studio album in five years, and sat down with Kesha to explain the process behind the new record.
Benson Boone releases album, 'Mr. Electric Blue' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Benson Boone releases album, 'Mr. Electric Blue' music video
June 20 (UPI) -- Benson Boone released the album "American Heart" and a music video for his song "Mr. Electric Blue" Friday. The singer will promote the album with a new world tour.
Ariana Grande wakes up in 'Twilight Zone' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Ariana Grande wakes up in 'Twilight Zone' music video
June 20 (UPI) -- Pop star and "Wicked" actress Ariana Grande released a music video for her song "Twilight Zone," along with an a cappella version of the track Friday.
'Bridgerton' stars wrap filming Season 4
TV // 4 hours ago
'Bridgerton' stars wrap filming Season 4
June 20 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" Season 4, starring Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, has finished filming. The news was shared on the show's official Instagram account Friday.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls daughter Malti 'a light of our lives'
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls daughter Malti 'a light of our lives'
June 20 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra Jonas discussed Malti, her 3-year-old daughter with Nick Jonas, and her new movie "Heads of State" on "Tonight" Thursday.
Jessica Alba joins Katseye in 'Gabriela' music video
Music // 5 hours ago
Jessica Alba joins Katseye in 'Gabriela' music video
June 20 (UPI) -- Jessica Alba stars with Katseye in the music video for their single "Gabriela," which dropped Friday and will appear on the group's upcoming EP, "Beautiful Chaos," due June 27.
Keke Palmer performs on 'Kimmel,' releases 'Just Keke' album
Music // 6 hours ago
Keke Palmer performs on 'Kimmel,' releases 'Just Keke' album
June 20 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer performed a medley of songs including "125 Degrees" and "Off Script" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Thursday. She released a new album Friday.
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: How to watch, what to expect
June 20 (UPI) -- The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards return Saturday in Santa Monica, Calif. Tyla will host the awards show, with Benny Blanco, Ice Spice, Katseye and more to perform.
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
Movies // 10 hours ago
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
LOS ANGELES, June 20 (UPI) -- Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo told UPI their animated film, "KPop Demon Hunters," on Netflix Friday, was even better than they imagined thanks to the animation and music.

Trending Stories

Bandai Namco sets 'Little Nightmares' showcase for June 24
Bandai Namco sets 'Little Nightmares' showcase for June 24
Disney+ to adapt Korean webtoon 'The Remarried Empress'
Disney+ to adapt Korean webtoon 'The Remarried Empress'
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Keke Palmer performs on 'Kimmel,' releases 'Just Keke' album
Keke Palmer performs on 'Kimmel,' releases 'Just Keke' album

Follow Us