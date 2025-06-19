Trending
June 19, 2025 / 3:08 PM

Bandai Namco sets 'Little Nightmares' showcase for June 24

By Ben Hooper
June 19 (UPI) -- Bandai Namco announced it will host a showcase for video game series Little Nightmares on June 24.

The Little Nightmares Showcase, scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT next Tuesday, will feature the latest news about the Little Nightmares franchise.

The studio previously announced Little Nightmares III will be released on platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch in 2025, but an official release date has yet to be confirmed.

The latest entry in the series follows heroes Low and Alone "as they search for a path that could lead them out of the Nowhere," the official synopsis reads.

"Trapped within the Spiral, a cluster of disturbing places, the two friends will have to work together to survive in a dangerous world full of delusions and escape the grasp of an even greater threat lurking in the shadows," the synopsis says.

The game is said to be the first in the franchise to offer two-player, co-op gameplay.

