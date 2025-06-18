Trending
Food world mourns death of Anne Burrell

By Jessica Inman
Anne Burrell arrives on the red carpet at "The Loudest Voice" New York premiere in 2019. Celebrities reacted to her death with social media posts Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Anne Burrell arrives on the red carpet at "The Loudest Voice" New York premiere in 2019. Celebrities reacted to her death with social media posts Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 18 (UPI) -- The food world is paying tribute to late chef and Food Network star Anne Burrell.

Top Chef alum Carla Hall, former Chopped and MasterChef judge Aaron Sanchez, Food Network television personality Aarti Sequeira, and Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro were among those who took to Instagram to memorialize Burrell, who died Tuesday at age 55.

"I absolutely loved working with Anne on Worst Cooks in America," Hall wrote.

"She was a fierce chief and instructor -- rocking her custom skirts, mismatched socks and that unforgettable big smile," she continued. "Anne, you brought so much heart and heat to every kitchen. You will be missed."

Sequeira also wrote about Burrell's mentorship in her tribute.

"Anne was a tough but invested teacher, who thought enough of you to tell you the truth without watering it down. I always appreciated that she cared enough about a newbie to the game to give it to her straight. Ever since, she always greeted me with warmth, joy and that trademark big laugh. My heart would beat faster because I was a huge fan of her cooking show, the way she really thought of ways to teach cooking techniques," she said.

Sanchez said he is "heartbroken" over Burrell's death.

"Her spirit, her fire, her talent, her leadership, her laugh... unforgettable," he wrote. "So much respect and love for this amazing woman."

Valastro wrote that Burrell's "passion, energy and love for food lit up every kitchen."

"You were a true force and a beautiful soul," he added. "Rest in peace, Chef. We'll miss you dearly."

"Devastated," Sunny Anderson captioned a photograph of herself with Burrell.

Gigi Hadid, who briefly worked with Burrell said that she, too, is "heartbroken."

"As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true," she wrote in her Instagram stories with a photograph. "Beat Bobby. Hang. Eat. I wish we could have done it again. She was awesome. Rest in peace legend."

Anne Burrell
Anne Burrell arrives on the red carpet at the City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City. Burrell died June 17. No cause of death was given. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

