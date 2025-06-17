Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise to receive honorary Oscars

June 17 (UPI) -- Actress, choreographer and producer Debbie Allen, actor Tom Cruise and production designer Wynn Thomas are set to receive honorary Oscars during the upcoming Governors Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday.

The honorees will be feted during the 16th annual event Nov. 16 in Hollywood.

Academy Honorary Awards are meant to commemorate "extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline or for outstanding service to the Academy," a press release states.

Country music icon Dolly Parton will also be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which recognizes the recipient's dedication to "promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities."

Presenting the 16th annual Governors Awards honorees: • Debbie Allen • Tom Cruise • Wynn Thomas • Dolly Parton (Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award) The 16th annual Governors Awards will be held on November 16, 2025. pic.twitter.com/V8UFtJE2LB— The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 17, 2025

"The Academy's Board of Governors is honored to recognize these brilliant artists," said President Janet Yang in a statement. "Debbie Allen is a trailblazing choreographer and actor, whose works has captivated generations and crossed genres. Tom Cruise's incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all."

She continued, "Beloved performer Dolly Parton exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts. And production designer Wynn Thomas has brought some of the most enduring films to life through a visionary eye and mastery of his craft."

