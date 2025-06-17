Trending
Entertainment News
June 17, 2025 / 4:05 PM

Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise to receive honorary Oscars

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Tom Cruise will receive an Academy Honorary Award at the Governors Awards in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Tom Cruise will receive an Academy Honorary Award at the Governors Awards in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Actress, choreographer and producer Debbie Allen, actor Tom Cruise and production designer Wynn Thomas are set to receive honorary Oscars during the upcoming Governors Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday.

The honorees will be feted during the 16th annual event Nov. 16 in Hollywood.

Academy Honorary Awards are meant to commemorate "extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline or for outstanding service to the Academy," a press release states.

Country music icon Dolly Parton will also be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which recognizes the recipient's dedication to "promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities."

"The Academy's Board of Governors is honored to recognize these brilliant artists," said President Janet Yang in a statement. "Debbie Allen is a trailblazing choreographer and actor, whose works has captivated generations and crossed genres. Tom Cruise's incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all."

She continued, "Beloved performer Dolly Parton exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts. And production designer Wynn Thomas has brought some of the most enduring films to life through a visionary eye and mastery of his craft."

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell attend 'Mission: Impossible' NYC premiere

Tom Cruise arrives on the red carpet at the "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" premiere in New York City on May 18, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
TV // 1 hour ago
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
June 17 (UPI) -- Max released a trailer for "Back to the Frontier," an upcoming reality series starring three families challenged to live as 1880s homesteaders. The show hails from "Fixer Upper" stars Chuck and Joanna Gaines.
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
TV // 1 hour ago
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
June 17 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" will arrive on Prime Video Aug. 13, the streamer announced Tuesday. Seth Rogen leads the voice cast of the animated series.
David H.K. Bell, actor in 'Lilo & Stitch' remake, dies at 46
Movies // 3 hours ago
David H.K. Bell, actor in 'Lilo & Stitch' remake, dies at 46
June 17 (UPI) -- David Hekili Kenui Bell, an actor in the live-action remake of "Lilo & Stitch," has died, his sister announced on social media. He was 46 years old.
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' gets poster, September premiere date
TV // 3 hours ago
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' gets poster, September premiere date
June 17 (UPI) -- The latest arrival to the "NCIS" franchise, "NCIS: Tony & Ziva", will premiere with three episodes Sept. 4, Paramount+ announced Tuesday. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo return to star.
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
June 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing the second and final season of "The Sandman" with a new trailer released Tuesday. Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie return to star.
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer recruits Freddie Prinze Jr.
Movies // 4 hours ago
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer recruits Freddie Prinze Jr.
June 17 (UPI) -- A new trailer for the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" reboot features both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. as they help a new group of teens outrun a killer.
WWE 'Raw': Liv Morgan is injured, Goldberg returns
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Liv Morgan is injured, Goldberg returns
June 17 (UPI) -- Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan was injured during her match against Kairi Sane on Monday's WWE "Raw."
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon step out at 'F1' premiere
Movies // 5 hours ago
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon step out at 'F1' premiere
June 17 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, attended the premiere of Pitt's upcoming film "F1" on Monday.
Movie review: 'F1' captures thrilling races, Brad Pitt bravado
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: 'F1' captures thrilling races, Brad Pitt bravado
LOS ANGELES, June 17 (UPI) -- "F1," starring Brad Pitt and in theaters June 27, captures the thrill of Formula 1 in a reliable blockbuster formula that will appear rather familiar to fans of the stars and filmmakers.
Justin Bieber voices his anger, exhaustion: 'I know I'm broken'
Music // 6 hours ago
Justin Bieber voices his anger, exhaustion: 'I know I'm broken'
June 17 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber said he feels "broken," "tired" and "angry," when he discussed his mental state on Instagram Monday.

Trending Stories

'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
'Grey's Anatomy' alum Eric Dane details struggle with ALS
'Grey's Anatomy' alum Eric Dane details struggle with ALS
Famous birthdays for June 17: Will Forte, Odessa A'zion
Famous birthdays for June 17: Will Forte, Odessa A'zion
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer

Follow Us