June 17, 2025 / 6:30 PM

Chef Anne Burrell dies at 55

By Fred Topel
Anne Burrell, seen at the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cirpriani 42nd Street in New York, died Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Anne Burrell, seen at the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cirpriani 42nd Street in New York, died Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 17 (UPI) -- Chef Anne Burrell died Tuesday at her Brooklyn, N.Y., home at age 55, People and Deadline confirmed via a statement from Burrell's family.

No cause of death was given.

Burrell hosted cooking shows such as Worst Cooks in America and Secrets of a Restaurant Chef. She also appeared on many shows such as Next Iron Chef, The Best Thing I Ever Made, Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen, Beat Bobby Flay and Rachael Ray.

She wrote two books, Cook Like a Rock Star and Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower.

Per Food Network, Burrell studied at the Culinary Institute of America and the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners. She was sous chef at Felidia in New York under Lidia Bastianich, chef at Savoy and executive chef at Lumi and Centro Vinoteca.

