June 17, 2025 / 12:06 PM

WWE 'Raw': Liv Morgan is injured, Goldberg returns

By Wade Sheridan
WWE star Liv Morgan arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Scream VI" in 2023. Morgan dislocated her shoulder during a match on Monday's "Raw." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | WWE star Liv Morgan arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Scream VI" in 2023. Morgan dislocated her shoulder during a match on Monday's "Raw." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan was injured during her match against Kairi Sane on WWE Raw.

The incident happened shortly after the match started Monday when Morgan received a single-leg takedown from Sane. The move was performed properly, however, Morgan yelled in pain and the match was immediately paused.

WWE medical personnel came ringside to check on Morgan, who was escorted to the back. The match was canceled, with Sane winning by forfeit.

WWE announcer Michael Cole later explained to the audience watching at home that Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder. No other details were given.

Morgan had earlier kicked off Raw by getting into a war of words with Women's World Champion Iyo Sky alongside her on-screen boyfriend, Intercontinental Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

Morgan, last week, had attacked Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. The segment appeared to set up a match between the two that might now be in jeopardy.

Also on Raw, Hall of Famer Goldberg made a surprise return to confront newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Goldberg told Gunther that he was coming for his championship with a title match set for Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta on July 12.

"You're mine, because you're next!" Goldberg yelled, a callback to his signature catchphrase.

Gunther earned the World Heavyweight Championship last week after he defeated Jey Uso.

