Trending
Entertainment News
June 17, 2025 / 10:30 AM

Justin Willman conjures laughter in 'Magic Lover' special

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Justin Willman combines stage magic with stand-up comedy in his new special "Magic Lover," available Tuesday on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Justin Willman combines stage magic with stand-up comedy in his new special "Magic Lover," available Tuesday on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

June 17 (UPI) -- Comedian and magician Justin Willman combines his two passions in his new Netflix special, Magic Lover, and the performer said he finds the two arts to be "very similar."

Willman, 44, is known for combining magic and comedy in his Netflix series Magic for Humans and The Magic Prank Show, as well as his former hosting gigs on shows including Cupcake Wars and Baking Impossible.

Magic Lover, his first-ever combination magic show and stand-up comedy special, is out Tuesday on Netflix.

Willman told UPI in a recent interview that comedy and magic are a natural pairing.

"I think magic inherently kind of has comedy baked into it," he said. "Because I find even when I'm not doing a trick that's funny, people's reaction to having their mind blown is often to laugh. So there's almost like a biological connection between the two."

Willman said jokes and magic tricks can also be very similar in structure.

"A joke has a setup and a punchline, and a trick has a setup and a reveal. I think those are very similar. And in intertwining magic and comedy, you know, the tricky part is to make sure they don't distract or dilute one another."

Willman said he has been "spending years" trying to strike the right balance between magic and comedy, which he said "comes down to timing."

"I find a good joke to be great misdirection because when someone's laughing, they're not burning you with their eyes necessarily. So I think I initially was drawn to magic and comedy kind of being a combo just because of the psychological utilitarian purpose that comedy had as a misdirection device."

Magical origins

Willman said his love of the performing arts started with comedy.

"The love of comedy is what came first. I very vividly remember begging to stay up late and watch Johnny Carson with my parents when I was 6, 7, 8 years old."

Willman said he would pick apart the jokes that made his parents laugh to try to see what made them funny.

"My parents were both serious people, and obviously as I kid I could make them laugh, but the way that I would see comedy make them laugh felt different," he recalled. "Like it was like a superpower that I wanted to unlock, but I had no clue how to."

The aspiring young comedian hit a literal bump in the road at the age of 12 when he broke both of his arms trying to ride a bike while wearing in-line skates.

"When I got my cast off months later, my doctor randomly recommended I learn card tricks as physical therapy. So he prescribed me magic, basically," Willman said.

Willman spent months mastering basic tricks, and by the age of 14 he was performing at children's parties.

"That's when I kind of realized, I made 40 bucks just now for 45 minutes of work. Like, I could make a living doing this. And that's kind of when the show business career, I guess, technically started."

When good tricks go bad

Willman said part of the appeal of magic is the uncertainly -- never quite knowing when something isn't going to go quite as planned.

"I did have a really bad experience once. I was doing a kid's birthday party outside. It was a beautiful day. I made a bird appear, my dove, and it flew up into a tree. I forgot that my pet bird could fly. I try to act like that's supposed to happen, you know, 'the show must go on,'" he said.

However, the situation went from bad to worse when Willman spotted a hawk circling overhead.

"And, in front of the children, this hawk swoops down, snatches my dove and flies away with it," he said. "Kids were crying, I couldn't really play it off. It was pretty brutal. From that point on, I kinda realized 'Maybe using my pets that I love in my act is not the way to go.'"

These days, animals play less of a role in Willman's stage performances, but there are still numerous variables involved. Much of his act involves "mind tricks," such as baiting an audience member into thinking of a particular word.

The secret, Willman said, is always having a contingency plan -- and, if the contingency plan has to happen, making sure the audience doesn't realize that what they are seeing is "Plan B."

"I love the idea that every show is a bit of a wild card," he said. "Like if every show [had] zero risk involved and exactly what I want to happen will happen, it feels a little, I don't know, unexciting to me."

He said his 30 years of experience in magic has given him more of a "thrill-seeking" approach to the craft.

"I think that little bit of uncertainty, where a lot is left to an audience's will or ability to change their minds, I think is what people think about later," Willman said.

The variables are "where the magic is," he said.

Magic for the modern age

The art of magic has evolved in the decades since Willman started performing, and he said the rise of technologies like CGI, video effects, AI and deepfakes have "forced a lot more creativity" when it comes to trying to inspire awe in viewers.

"It definitely has at least made me want to make the magic about something more than just the trick," he said. "Whether it's about something funny or earnest or heartfelt or absurd or about something topical, it's not just about the trick. The trick is a delivery device for this point of view or this angle or my hot take on something."

Despite being best known for TV, Willman said he feels magic is meant to be experienced live, and he planned his special around trying to make Netflix viewers feel like a part of the live audience.

"I approach everything that I do that is filmed, whether it's Magic for Humans or this special -- I try to make it feel like you are experiencing it like the person who's there, using as few cuts as possible."

Willman said he hopes his special will inspire viewers to want to go out to see live magic shows in person.

"If you enjoyed it on your couch watching the TV, you will love it in person," he said. "I think wherever technology and AI and all this goes, it won't ever change. ... Experiencing this crazy thing in person, I feel like we will crave that kind of tactile wonder more than ever. At least, I really hope so. I'm banking on it. I have no fallback plan."

Justin Willman: Magic Lover is available to stream now on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mariska Hargitay calls Jayne Mansfield film a 'cathartic' journey
Movies // 1 hour ago
Mariska Hargitay calls Jayne Mansfield film a 'cathartic' journey
June 17 (UPI) -- "Law & Order: SVU" actress Mariska Hargitay discussed "My Mom Jayne" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The film is a documentary about her mother, late Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield.
Steve Martin, Alison Brown perform '5 Days Out' on 'Kimmel'
Music // 2 hours ago
Steve Martin, Alison Brown perform '5 Days Out' on 'Kimmel'
June 17 (UPI) -- Steve Martin and Alison Brown performed their single "5 Days Out, 2 Days Back" with Tim O'Brien on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday.
Game review: 'FBC: Firebreak:' Remedy gets weird in new co-op shooter
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Game review: 'FBC: Firebreak:' Remedy gets weird in new co-op shooter
June 16 (UPI) -- Remedy Entertainment continues its innovation in video games in its latest supernatural romp, a three-player cooperative first-person shooter titled "FBC: Firebreak" that releases Tuesday.
Famous birthdays for June 17: Will Forte, Odessa A'zion
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 17: Will Forte, Odessa A'zion
June 17 (UPI) -- Actor Will Forte turns 55 and actor Odessa A'zion turns 25, among the famous birthdays for June 17.
Noah Wyle begins production on 'The Pitt' Season 2
TV // 17 hours ago
Noah Wyle begins production on 'The Pitt' Season 2
June 16 (UPI) -- Max announced the start of production on Season 2 of "The Pitt" Monday with a new photo of Noah Wyle and Ken Kirby.
Animated comedy 'Digman!' Season 2 gets trailer, July premiere date
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Animated comedy 'Digman!' Season 2 gets trailer, July premiere date
June 16 (UPI) -- Comedy Central released a trailer for Season 2 of adult animated adventure comedy "Digman!," which premieres on the network July 19. Andy Samberg returns to lead the voice cast.
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
TV // 18 hours ago
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
June 16 (UPI) -- Kathy Swarts, Jack Lencioni and other "Golden Bachelor" and "Golden Bachelorette" contestants are joining the younger cohort of Bachelor franchise stars for "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 10.
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
June 16 (UPI) -- TOHO Animation released a trailer for the eighth and final season of popular anime series "My Hero Academia," teasing clips from the heroes' final battles.
'Grey's Anatomy' alum Eric Dane details struggle with ALS
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Grey's Anatomy' alum Eric Dane details struggle with ALS
June 16 (UPI) -- Eric Dane, an actor best known for playing Dr. Mark Sloan, aka "McSteamy," on "Grey's Anatomy," discussed his health challenges after being diagnosed with ALS.
'Fantastic Four' teaser introduces H.E.R.B.I.E. robot
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Fantastic Four' teaser introduces H.E.R.B.I.E. robot
June 16 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is teasing "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" by introducing a new character: H.E.R.B.I.E., the superhero team's robot companion.

Trending Stories

'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
'Grey's Anatomy' alum Eric Dane details struggle with ALS
'Grey's Anatomy' alum Eric Dane details struggle with ALS
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
'Fantastic Four' teaser introduces H.E.R.B.I.E. robot
'Fantastic Four' teaser introduces H.E.R.B.I.E. robot
Famous birthdays for June 17: Will Forte, Odessa A'zion
Famous birthdays for June 17: Will Forte, Odessa A'zion

Follow Us