June 16 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy alum Eric Dane is opening up about the struggles he has faced since his ALS diagnosis.

Dane, an actor known for playing Dr. Mark Sloan, aka "McSteamy," on Grey's Anatomy and Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, spoke with Diane Sawyer about his health challenges in an interview for ABC News that aired Monday.

"I started experiencing some weakness in my right hand and I didn't really think anything of it at the time. I thought maybe I'd been texting too much or my hand was fatigued, but a few weeks later I noticed it had gotten a little worse," Dane, 52, recalled.

He went to hand specialists and neurologists over several months before he was given the diagnosis, which he shared publicly in April. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurodegenerative disorder also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Dane reported his left arm is still functioning, but said his right arm is not. He suspects he has a few more months before losing movement in his left hand, and said he is worried about losing the use of his legs.

ALS is an incurable disease that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, causing muscle paralysis over time.

"I don't think this is the end of my story. I just don't feel like in my heart I don't feel like this is the end of me," Dane said.

Dane and his \wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, share daughters Billie and Georgia. The couple had filed for divorce in 2018, but vacated that petition earlier this year.

"We have managed to become better friends and better parents, and she is probably my biggest champion; my most stalwart supporter," Dane said of Gayheart. "And I lean on her."