Trending
Entertainment News
June 16, 2025 / 3:15 PM

'Grey's Anatomy' alum Eric Dane details struggle with ALS

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Eric Dane opened up about his ALS diagnosis in a new interview with Diane Sawyer that aired Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Eric Dane opened up about his ALS diagnosis in a new interview with Diane Sawyer that aired Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy alum Eric Dane is opening up about the struggles he has faced since his ALS diagnosis.

Dane, an actor known for playing Dr. Mark Sloan, aka "McSteamy," on Grey's Anatomy and Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, spoke with Diane Sawyer about his health challenges in an interview for ABC News that aired Monday.

"I started experiencing some weakness in my right hand and I didn't really think anything of it at the time. I thought maybe I'd been texting too much or my hand was fatigued, but a few weeks later I noticed it had gotten a little worse," Dane, 52, recalled.

He went to hand specialists and neurologists over several months before he was given the diagnosis, which he shared publicly in April. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurodegenerative disorder also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Dane reported his left arm is still functioning, but said his right arm is not. He suspects he has a few more months before losing movement in his left hand, and said he is worried about losing the use of his legs.

ALS is an incurable disease that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, causing muscle paralysis over time.

"I don't think this is the end of my story. I just don't feel like in my heart I don't feel like this is the end of me," Dane said.

Dane and his \wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, share daughters Billie and Georgia. The couple had filed for divorce in 2018, but vacated that petition earlier this year.

"We have managed to become better friends and better parents, and she is probably my biggest champion; my most stalwart supporter," Dane said of Gayheart. "And I lean on her."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Animated comedy 'Digman!' Season 2 gets trailer, July premiere date
Entertainment News // 21 minutes ago
Animated comedy 'Digman!' Season 2 gets trailer, July premiere date
June 16 (UPI) -- Comedy Central released a trailer for Season 2 of adult animated adventure comedy "Digman!," which premieres on the network July 19. Andy Samberg returns to lead the voice cast.
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
TV // 36 minutes ago
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
June 16 (UPI) -- Kathy Swarts, Jack Lencioni and other "Golden Bachelor" and "Golden Bachelorette" contestants are joining the younger cohort of Bachelor franchise stars for "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 10.
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
June 16 (UPI) -- TOHO Animation released a trailer for the eighth and final season of popular anime series "My Hero Academia," teasing clips from the heroes' final battles.
'Fantastic Four' teaser introduces H.E.R.B.I.E. robot
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Fantastic Four' teaser introduces H.E.R.B.I.E. robot
June 16 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is teasing "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" by introducing a new character: H.E.R.B.I.E., the superhero team's robot companion.
Four teams search the seas in 'All the Sharks' competition series
TV // 2 hours ago
Four teams search the seas in 'All the Sharks' competition series
June 16 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for reality competition series "All the Sharks," featuring four teams of shark experts traveling the world to photograph the undersea predators.
Twice teases 'celebration' album 'This is For'
Music // 3 hours ago
Twice teases 'celebration' album 'This is For'
June 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is commemorating 10 years together with a new studio album, "This is For."
Liam Neeson plays Frank Drebin Jr. in 'Naked Gun' trailer
Movies // 3 hours ago
Liam Neeson plays Frank Drebin Jr. in 'Naked Gun' trailer
June 16 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing "The Naked Gun," a sequel and reboot film starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.
Glenn Close, Billy Porter join 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Glenn Close, Billy Porter join 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
June 16 (UPI) -- Glenn Close and Billy Porter will play Drusilla Sickle and Magno Stift, respectively, in the "Hunger Games" prequel "Sunrise on the Reaping."
Luann de Lesseps says ring is gift from admirer, not James Quine
TV // 6 hours ago
Luann de Lesseps says ring is gift from admirer, not James Quine
June 16 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of New York City" alum Luann De Lesseps said the large aquamarine ring she wears on her left hand did not come from her "Love Hotel" co-star James Quine.
Al Pacino meets Pope Leo XIV, discusses 'Maserati'
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Al Pacino meets Pope Leo XIV, discusses 'Maserati'
June 16 (UPI) -- "The Godfather" star Al Pacino met Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Monday. The pair were joined by Andrea Iervolino, who produces Pacino's new film "Maserati: The Brothers."

Trending Stories

'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
Famous birthdays for June 16: Laurie Metcalf, Clifton Collins Jr.
Famous birthdays for June 16: Laurie Metcalf, Clifton Collins Jr.
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty shares Graves' disease diagnosis
'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty shares Graves' disease diagnosis
Twice teases 'celebration' album 'This is For'
Twice teases 'celebration' album 'This is For'

Follow Us