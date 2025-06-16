Animated comedy 'Digman!' Season 2 gets trailer, July premiere date

Adult animated adventure comedy series "Digman!" returns for a second season July 9 on Comedy Central. Image courtesy of Comedy Central

June 16 (UPI) -- Comedy Central released a trailer for Season 2 of adult animated adventure comedy Digman!, which premieres on the network July 19.

The trailer, released Monday, teases the further adventures of archaeologist Rip Digman (voiced by Andy Samberg) and supporting cast Saltine (Mitra Jouhari), Swooper (Tim Robinson), Agatha (Dale Soules), Zane (Guz Khan), Bella (Melissa Fumero) and Quail Eegan (Tim Meadows).

"The half-hour animated series is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet," the official synopsis reads.

Season 1 of Digman! is now streaming on Paramount+ and Comedy Central Video On Demand.

Season 2 premieres July 9 at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Comedy Central.