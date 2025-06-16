Trending
Entertainment News
June 16, 2025 / 9:04 AM

Al Pacino meets Pope Leo XIV, discusses 'Maserati'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
American actor Al Pacino attends the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards in 2020. He met Pope Leo XIV on Monday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | American actor Al Pacino attends the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards in 2020. He met Pope Leo XIV on Monday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- The Godfather star Al Pacino met Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Monday.

Pacino, 85, was joined by Andrea Iervolino, who is producing the upcoming feature Maserati: The Brothers.

In the film, Pacino portrays Vincenzo Vaccaro, who invested in the family behind Maserati luxury cars.

"We are honored to announce that this morning His Holiness Pope Leo XIV received in a private audience at the Holy See a delegation from the film Maserati: The Brothers," Iervolino said in a statement.

He added that "the meeting was a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration, centered around shared values that lie at the heart of both the Catholic Church and the film: family unity, love, compassion and the importance of contributing to the common good."

Iervolino also said he believes the Pope's values "resonate deeply with the story of the Maserati brothers."

Screenshot via andreaiervolinoproducer/Instagram Stories

Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, Jessica Alba, Michele Morrone and Salvatore Esposito also star in Maserati, which has yet to announce a release date.

Al Pacino, Robert De Niro attend 'The Irishman' premiere

From left, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese, Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro arrive on the red carpet at the NYFF57 opening night gala presentation and world premiere of "The Irishman" at Alice Tully Hall on September 27 in New York City. Photo by Bryan Smith/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Glenn Close, Billy Porter join 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
Movies // 1 minute ago
Glenn Close, Billy Porter join 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
June 16 (UPI) -- Glenn Close and Billy Porter will play Drusilla Sickle and Magno Stift, respectively, in the "Hunger Games" prequel "Sunrise on the Reaping."
Luann de Lesseps says ring is gift from admirer, not James Quine
TV // 39 minutes ago
Luann de Lesseps says ring is gift from admirer, not James Quine
June 16 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of New York City" alum Luann De Lesseps said the large aquamarine ring she wears on her left hand did not come from her "Love Hotel" co-star James Quine.
'Idea of You' star Nicholas Galitzine says 'He-Man' filming is done
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Idea of You' star Nicholas Galitzine says 'He-Man' filming is done
June 16 (UPI) -- "Idea of You" and "Red, White & Royal Blue" star Nicholas Galitzine says filming on "Masters of the Universe" is finished.
Famous birthdays for June 16: Laurie Metcalf, Clifton Collins Jr.
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 16: Laurie Metcalf, Clifton Collins Jr.
June 16 (UPI) -- Actor Laurie Metcalf turns 70 and actor Clifton Collins Jr. turns 55, among the famous birthdays for June 16.
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
Movies // 12 hours ago
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
NEW YORK, June 15 (UPI) -- Garrett Hedlund told UPI that, at the heart of his new crime thriller, "Barron's Cove," is a flawed, loving father with a deep sense of self-doubt.
Reza Diako: Philip filled with desperation, desire in 'Chosen' S5
TV // 14 hours ago
Reza Diako: Philip filled with desperation, desire in 'Chosen' S5
NEW YORK, June 15 (UPI) -- Reza Diako told UPI his character Philip, Jesus Christ's apostle, is still grieving the loss of his friend, John the Baptist, and searching for a father figure in "The Chosen" Season 5.
Jonas Brothers switch venues for six upcoming concerts
Music // 18 hours ago
Jonas Brothers switch venues for six upcoming concerts
June 15 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers have announced plans to switch venues for six of the fraternal pop music trio's upcoming concerts.
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
June 15 (UPI) -- The live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $83.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty shares Graves' disease diagnosis
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty shares Graves' disease diagnosis
June 15 (UPI) -- "The Boys" star Erin Moriarty has announced on Instagram she is suffering from Graves' disease.
Famous birthdays for June 15: Julie Hagerty, Ice Cube
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for June 15: Julie Hagerty, Ice Cube
June 15 (UPI) -- Actor Julie Hagerty turns 70 and actor/musician Ice Cube turns 56, among the famous birthdays for June 15.

Trending Stories

'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty shares Graves' disease diagnosis
'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty shares Graves' disease diagnosis
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
Famous birthdays for June 15: Julie Hagerty, Ice Cube
Famous birthdays for June 15: Julie Hagerty, Ice Cube
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
Famous birthdays for June 16: Laurie Metcalf, Clifton Collins Jr.
Famous birthdays for June 16: Laurie Metcalf, Clifton Collins Jr.

Follow Us