June 16 (UPI) -- The Godfather star Al Pacino met Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Monday.

Pacino, 85, was joined by Andrea Iervolino, who is producing the upcoming feature Maserati: The Brothers.

In the film, Pacino portrays Vincenzo Vaccaro, who invested in the family behind Maserati luxury cars.

"We are honored to announce that this morning His Holiness Pope Leo XIV received in a private audience at the Holy See a delegation from the film Maserati: The Brothers," Iervolino said in a statement.

He added that "the meeting was a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration, centered around shared values that lie at the heart of both the Catholic Church and the film: family unity, love, compassion and the importance of contributing to the common good."

Iervolino also said he believes the Pope's values "resonate deeply with the story of the Maserati brothers."

Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, Jessica Alba, Michele Morrone and Salvatore Esposito also star in Maserati, which has yet to announce a release date.

