June 15, 2025 / 11:01 AM

'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty shares Graves' disease diagnosis

By Karen Butler
Erin Moriarty has announced on social media that she is suffering from the autoimmune, Graves' disease. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Erin Moriarty has announced on social media that she is suffering from the autoimmune, Graves' disease. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 15 (UPI) -- The Boys star Erin Moriarty has announced on Instagram she is suffering from Graves' disease.

"Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body. Your experience will be different from mine," Moriarty, 30, posted this weekend.

"My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely. One thing I can say: if I hadn't chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would've caught this sooner. A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves' disease," she explained.

"Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on. It's been increasing in strength ever since. If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don't 'suck it up' and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. [Expletive]'s hard enough as is."

The actress' other credits include Blood Father, Jessica Jones, True Detective and Captain Fantastic.

