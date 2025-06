Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have finalized their divorce. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Wedding Crashers alum Isla Fisher and Borat icon Sacha Baron Cohen have finalized their divorce.

"We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children," Fisher wrote on Instagram Friday.

"We ask for the media to continue to respect our children's privacy."

The couple married in 2010 and share one son and two daughters.

They filed for divorce in the Spring of 2024.