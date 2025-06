Famous birthdays for June 14: Gunna, Lang Lang

Gunna performs during the 24th annual BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 30. The musician turns 32 on June 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

-- Writer Harriet Beecher Stowe in 1811

-- Bookseller John Bartlett in 1820

-- Physician Alois Alzheimer in 1864

-- Photojournalist Margaret Bourke-White in 1904

-- Actor/musician Burl Ives in 1909

-- Actor Dorothy McGuire in 1916

-- Cuban revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara in 1928

-- Actor Marla Gibbs in 1931 (age 94)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Musician Junior Walker in 1931

-- Musician Rod Argent (Zombies/Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band) in 1945 (age 80)

-- President Donald Trump in 1946 (age 79)

-- Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams in 1950 (age 75)

-- Women's Basketball Hall of Fame member Pat Summitt in 1952

File Photo by J.C. Anderson/UPI

-- Actor Will Patton in 1954 (age 71)

-- U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame speed skater Eric Heiden in 1958 (age 67)

-- Musician Boy George (Culture Club) in 1961 (age 64)

-- TV journalist Campbell Brown in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Regan Burns in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor/comedian Faizon Love in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Yasmine Bleeth in 1968 (age 57)

-- Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh in 1968 (age 57)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Steffi Graf in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction/AC/DC) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Comedian/actor Alan Carr in 1976 (age 50)

-- Screenwriter Diablo Cody in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Chauncey Leopardi in 1981 (age 44)

-- Musician Lang Lang in 1982 (age 43)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor J.R. Martinez in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor/musician Kevin McHale in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Lucy Hale in 1989 (age 36)

-- Musician Jesy Nelson (Little Mix) in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Evan Sabara in 1992 (age 33)

-- Actor Daryl Sabara in 1992 (age 33)

-- Musician Gunna in 1993 (age 32)

-- Musician Tzuyu (Twice) in 1999 (age 26)