Trending
Entertainment News
June 12, 2025 / 11:05 AM

Michelle Monaghan recalls filming Tom Cruise kiss on her honeymoon

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Michelle Monaghan discussed making out with Tom Cruise for "Mission: Impossible III" Wednesday on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 5 | Michelle Monaghan discussed making out with Tom Cruise for "Mission: Impossible III" Wednesday on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- White Lotus actress Michelle Monaghan discussed what it was like filming a Tom Cruise kiss on her honeymoon when she stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.

Monaghan, 49, shared the story after Fallon congratulated her on her upcoming 20th wedding anniversary to husband Peter White.

The couple's wedding coincided with Monaghan's filming for Mission: Impossible III.

"My husband's Australian, so we got married in Australia, actually and we didn't have time for a honeymoon because we had to start filming, I think, three days later, so we flew back to LA," she said.

She recalled receiving her call sheet and seeing that her first day would require her to film "an intimate scene with Tom Cruise."

"I was so nervous about it," Monaghan said. "I get up at 4 a.m., I dart out of the hotel, I forget my key, of course. And I go to work, and I proceed to have the best day with Tom and J.J. Abrams, our director."

When she arrived back at the hotel that evening, her husband said "brush your teeth and tell me all about it."

"He looked at me and he grabbed my arms and he goes, 'How cool is it that you were making out with Tom Cruise on our honeymoon?'" she said. "... I married the right dude."

Monaghan recently starred in Season 3 of The White Lotus. She portrayed actress Jaclyn, who was vacationing at a luxury resort in Thailand with longtime friends Laurie (Carrie Coon) and Kate (Leslie Bibb).

'The White Lotus' stars walk the red carpet

Leslie Bibb arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 15, 2024. Bibb portrays Kate Bohr in "The White Lotus" Season 3. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jonas Brothers, Ava Max to perform at 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks'
Music // 1 hour ago
Jonas Brothers, Ava Max to perform at 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks'
June 12 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers, Ava Max and Eric Church are among the music artists who will perform during the "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks" special on NBC. Ariana DeBose hosts the event.
Schwarzenegger: Luke's ready to tango with Moss' spy in 'Fubar' S2
TV // 2 hours ago
Schwarzenegger: Luke's ready to tango with Moss' spy in 'Fubar' S2
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger told UPI Luke Brunner, the CIA operative he plays in "Fubar," has to face his past if he wants to stop a villain (Carrie-Anne Moss) from destroying the world in Season 2.
Le Sserafim performs theme song in 'My Melody & Kuromi' trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
Le Sserafim performs theme song in 'My Melody & Kuromi' trailer
June 12 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim performs the theme song for the upcoming stop-motion animated series "My Melody & Kuromi" in a trailer released Wednesday.
Lola Tung announces engagement in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S3
TV // 2 hours ago
Lola Tung announces engagement in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S3
June 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the third and final season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," starring Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney.
BBC to air animated 'Doctor Who' series for pre-schoolers
TV // 4 hours ago
BBC to air animated 'Doctor Who' series for pre-schoolers
June 12 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced plans to air an animated "Doctor Who" series for pre-schoolers.
Famous birthdays for June 12: Dave Franco, Timothy Simons
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 12: Dave Franco, Timothy Simons
June 12 (UPI) -- Actor Dave Franco turns 40 and actor Timothy Simons turns 47, among the famous birthdays for June 12.
'Thunderbolts,' 'Last of Us' lead Critics Choice Super Awards nominees
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Thunderbolts,' 'Last of Us' lead Critics Choice Super Awards nominees
June 11 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Thunderbolts" lead the Critics Choice Super Awards film nominees, while "The Last of Us" tops the television categories.
Jack Black to be honored at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Jack Black to be honored at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
June 11 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Jack Black will receive the King of Comedy Award during the upcoming Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards June 21.
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
Movies // 20 hours ago
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
June 11 (UPI) -- The 79th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place May 12-23, 2026, in Cannes, France, festival organizers announced.
K-pop star Bibi performs in NYC on first world tour
Music // 20 hours ago
K-pop star Bibi performs in NYC on first world tour
June 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Bibi performed Tuesday in New York City as part of her first world tour. The venture is in support of her new album, "Eve: Romance," which dropped May 14.

Trending Stories

Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
Schwarzenegger: Luke's ready to tango with Moss' spy in 'Fubar' S2
Schwarzenegger: Luke's ready to tango with Moss' spy in 'Fubar' S2

Follow Us