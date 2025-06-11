Jack Black to be honored at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

June 11 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Jack Black is set to be honored during the upcoming Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards June 21.

The Minecraft Movie star is also known for voicing characters in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Kung Fu Panda.

Black will be presented with the King of Comedy Award, receiving a Silver Blimp before being "decimated in Nickelodeon's iconic Slime," a press release states.

Tyla is set to host the show, which also features Alex Warren, Auli'i Cravalho, Benny Blanco, Ice Spice, Jack Griffo, Jacob Rodriguez, Katelyn West, Kel Mitchell, Kira Kosarin, Maia Kealoha, Renee Montgomery, SeanDoesMagic, Samantha Lorraine, Tony Hawk, Victoria Monet and KATSEYE.

Selena Gomez, Ariana Granda, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar lead the nominations for the awards show, which airs June 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., MTV2 and CMT.