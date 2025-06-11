Trending
Entertainment News
June 11, 2025 / 3:52 PM

Jack Black to be honored at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Jack Black will be presented with the King of Comedy Award at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on June 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jack Black will be presented with the King of Comedy Award at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on June 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Jack Black is set to be honored during the upcoming Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards June 21.

The Minecraft Movie star is also known for voicing characters in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Kung Fu Panda.

Black will be presented with the King of Comedy Award, receiving a Silver Blimp before being "decimated in Nickelodeon's iconic Slime," a press release states.

Tyla is set to host the show, which also features Alex Warren, Auli'i Cravalho, Benny Blanco, Ice Spice, Jack Griffo, Jacob Rodriguez, Katelyn West, Kel Mitchell, Kira Kosarin, Maia Kealoha, Renee Montgomery, SeanDoesMagic, Samantha Lorraine, Tony Hawk, Victoria Monet and KATSEYE.

Selena Gomez, Ariana Granda, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar lead the nominations for the awards show, which airs June 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., MTV2 and CMT.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Thunderbolts,' 'Last of Us' lead Critics Choice Super Awards nominees
Entertainment News // 53 minutes ago
'Thunderbolts,' 'Last of Us' lead Critics Choice Super Awards nominees
June 11 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Thunderbolts" lead the Critics Choice Super Awards film nominees, while "The Last of Us" tops the television categories.
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
Movies // 1 hour ago
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
June 11 (UPI) -- The 79th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place May 12-23, 2026, in Cannes, France, festival organizers announced.
K-pop star Bibi performs in NYC on first world tour
Music // 2 hours ago
K-pop star Bibi performs in NYC on first world tour
June 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Bibi performed Tuesday in New York City as part of her first world tour. The venture is in support of her new album, "Eve: Romance," which dropped May 14.
Gaal takes on the Mule in 'Foundation' Season 3 trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
Gaal takes on the Mule in 'Foundation' Season 3 trailer
June 11 (UPI) -- "Voyagers" actress Lou Llobell and "Game of Thrones" actor Pilou Asbaek prepare to face off in a new trailer for "Foundation" Season 3, released Wednesday.
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
Music // 3 hours ago
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
June 11 (UPI) -- Beach Boys co-founder and accomplished composer Brian Wilson died Wednesday at the age of 82, his family announced on social media.
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
TV // 4 hours ago
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
June 11 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi are among the cast members who appear in new "Wednesday" Season 2 character posters released Wednesday.
'Steven Universe' sequel coming to Prime Video
TV // 5 hours ago
'Steven Universe' sequel coming to Prime Video
June 11 (UPI) -- Prime Video is developing "Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars," a sequel to the Cartoon Network animated show. Series creator Rebecca Sugar announced the news at Annecy Film Festival.
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
TV // 6 hours ago
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
June 11 (UPI) -- Kam Hugh, Moon, Piche and Soa de Muse are among the 10 queens competing to win "Drag Race France All Stars," which premieres July 10 on WOW Presents Plus.
Antonia Gentry recalls meeting Korean star T.O.P.: 'I was cheesing'
TV // 7 hours ago
Antonia Gentry recalls meeting Korean star T.O.P.: 'I was cheesing'
June 11 (UPI) -- "Ginny & Georgia" star Antonia Gentry said she was "shaking" and "sobbing on the inside" when she met rapper and "Squid Game' actor Choi Seung-hyun, better known as T.O.P.
Cyndi Lauper says 'Girls' farewell tour is a 'celebration'
Music // 8 hours ago
Cyndi Lauper says 'Girls' farewell tour is a 'celebration'
June 11 (UPI) -- "Time After Time" singer Cyndi Lauper discussed her "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" farewell tour when she stopped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Maggie Q works cold case in 'Bosch' spinoff 'Ballard'
Maggie Q works cold case in 'Bosch' spinoff 'Ballard'
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
WWE 'Raw': Gunther defeats Jey Uso for World Heavyweight title
WWE 'Raw': Gunther defeats Jey Uso for World Heavyweight title
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters

Follow Us