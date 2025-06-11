Trending
June 11, 2025 / 4:24 PM

'Thunderbolts,' 'Last of Us' lead Critics Choice Super Awards nominees

By Jessica Inman
Florence Pugh stars in "Thunderbolts." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 7 | Florence Pugh stars in "Thunderbolts." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- The nominations for the Critics Choice Super Awards are in.

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular characters, tied with Thunderbolts, starring Florence Pugh, for the most film nominations. Both titles are up for six awards, including Best Superhero Movie, according to a press release.

The Last of Us, the TV series starring Pedro Pascal, is also nominated for six awards, topping the television categories. The show's nominations include Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie and Best Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie.

The Critics Choice Association holds the Critics Choice Super Awards to honor fan favorites in the superhero, sci-fi and fantasy, horror and action genres in television and film.

"The Super Awards continue to spotlight the incredible achievements in genre cinema and television. This year's slate of nominees truly blew us away with their performances and craftmanship," said CCA Super Awards director Sean O'Connell in a statement. "These selections represent the very best of popular culture, and we can't wait to see who takes home the honors."

Winners for the 5th annual awards show will be announced Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. EDT on criticschoice.com.

Latest Headlines

Jack Black to be honored at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jack Black to be honored at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
June 11 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Jack Black will receive the King of Comedy Award during the upcoming Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards June 21.
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
Movies // 1 hour ago
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
June 11 (UPI) -- The 79th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place May 12-23, 2026, in Cannes, France, festival organizers announced.
K-pop star Bibi performs in NYC on first world tour
Music // 2 hours ago
K-pop star Bibi performs in NYC on first world tour
June 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Bibi performed Tuesday in New York City as part of her first world tour. The venture is in support of her new album, "Eve: Romance," which dropped May 14.
Gaal takes on the Mule in 'Foundation' Season 3 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
Gaal takes on the Mule in 'Foundation' Season 3 trailer
June 11 (UPI) -- "Voyagers" actress Lou Llobell and "Game of Thrones" actor Pilou Asbaek prepare to face off in a new trailer for "Foundation" Season 3, released Wednesday.
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
Music // 3 hours ago
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
June 11 (UPI) -- Beach Boys co-founder and accomplished composer Brian Wilson died Wednesday at the age of 82, his family announced on social media.
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
TV // 5 hours ago
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
June 11 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi are among the cast members who appear in new "Wednesday" Season 2 character posters released Wednesday.
'Steven Universe' sequel coming to Prime Video
TV // 5 hours ago
'Steven Universe' sequel coming to Prime Video
June 11 (UPI) -- Prime Video is developing "Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars," a sequel to the Cartoon Network animated show. Series creator Rebecca Sugar announced the news at Annecy Film Festival.
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
TV // 6 hours ago
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
June 11 (UPI) -- Kam Hugh, Moon, Piche and Soa de Muse are among the 10 queens competing to win "Drag Race France All Stars," which premieres July 10 on WOW Presents Plus.
Antonia Gentry recalls meeting Korean star T.O.P.: 'I was cheesing'
TV // 7 hours ago
Antonia Gentry recalls meeting Korean star T.O.P.: 'I was cheesing'
June 11 (UPI) -- "Ginny & Georgia" star Antonia Gentry said she was "shaking" and "sobbing on the inside" when she met rapper and "Squid Game' actor Choi Seung-hyun, better known as T.O.P.
Cyndi Lauper says 'Girls' farewell tour is a 'celebration'
Music // 8 hours ago
Cyndi Lauper says 'Girls' farewell tour is a 'celebration'
June 11 (UPI) -- "Time After Time" singer Cyndi Lauper discussed her "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" farewell tour when she stopped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday.

