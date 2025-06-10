Trending
Entertainment News
June 10, 2025 / 8:37 AM

'Love is Blind: UK' couple Bobby, Jasmine expecting first child

By Jessica Inman
Share with X

June 10 (UPI) -- Love is Blind: UK Season 1 stars Bobby and Jasmine Johnson announced Monday that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with a rap song and video.

"We sit and talk on rainy days, just debating baby names, but our minds keep changing day to day -- they never stay the same," Bobby rapped. "I'm looking at your baby bump... I guess we'll have to wait until the day you come, to know if you're our daughter or our baby son. I'll be happy either way. Tears of joy I wipe away. Ever since I found out I can't sleep and I've been wide awake."

"I hope I'll be a better dad, and give you what we never had," he continued. "Turn the pain to purpose -- you don't have to hurt the way we have."

Jasmine Johnson captioned the video with a message seemingly written directly to the baby on the way.

"I've pictured your tiny face a thousand times. I've dreamt of this moment long before I knew how good life could get. Then I met your dad and the rest was written in love."

Season 1 of Love is Blind: UK aired in August. The show follows singles as they get to know potential matches without seeing one another right away.

Netflix announced a summer release for Season 2 last week and confirmed the series has been renewed for Season 3.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for June 10: Elizabeth Hurley, Hugh Dancy
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 10: Elizabeth Hurley, Hugh Dancy
June 10 (UPI) -- Model Elizabeth Hurley turns 60 and actor Hugh Dancy turns 50, among the famous birthdays for June 10.
Sly Stone, of '60s funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Sly Stone, of '60s funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82
June 9 (UPI) -- Sly Stone, the legendary Sixties and Seventies funk singer, songwriter and producer of the band, Sly and the Family Stone, died Monday at the age of 82.
'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' gets trailer, July premiere date
TV // 17 hours ago
'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' gets trailer, July premiere date
June 9 (UPI) -- Peacock released a trailer for "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" and announced the series will premiere on the streaming service July 13.
Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon play sex games in 'Oh, Hi!'
Movies // 18 hours ago
Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon play sex games in 'Oh, Hi!'
June 9 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics released the trailer for "Oh, Hi!" on Monday. The romantic comedy, starring Logan Lerman and Molly Gordon, opens July 25 in theaters.
NatGeo's 25-hour SharkFest programming block includes 'Jaws @ 50'
TV // 19 hours ago
NatGeo's 25-hour SharkFest programming block includes 'Jaws @ 50'
June 9 (UPI) -- National Geographic Channel's 25-hour SharkFest programming block will include the documentary "Jaws @ 50." The film explores the making of "Jaws" and its impact.
Dominique Thorne pits science against magic in 'Ironheart' trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
Dominique Thorne pits science against magic in 'Ironheart' trailer
June 9 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment released a new trailer for "Ironheart," starring Dominique Thorne as the titular hero and offering a first look at Lyric Ross as the armored suit's AI interface, N.A.T.A.L.I.E.
Anthony Carrigan launches 'Twisted Metal' Season 2 race
TV // 19 hours ago
Anthony Carrigan launches 'Twisted Metal' Season 2 race
June 9 (UPI) -- Peacock released a clip from "Twisted Metal" Season 2 on Monday. The show, starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, returns July 31.
Stephen Curry, Nicola Coughlan to voice characters in 'GOAT'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Stephen Curry, Nicola Coughlan to voice characters in 'GOAT'
June 9 (UPI) -- Basketball legend Stephen Curry and "Bridgerton" actress Nicola Coughlan have signed on to voice characters in the Sony Pictures Animation movie "GOAT."
Prime Video renews 'Maxton Hall' for Season 3
TV // 20 hours ago
Prime Video renews 'Maxton Hall' for Season 3
June 9 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced Monday it has renewed its boarding school drama, "Maxton Hall," for Season 3. The show stars Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten.
'Harry Potter' series casts its Molly Weasley, Draco Malfoy and more
TV // 21 hours ago
'Harry Potter' series casts its Molly Weasley, Draco Malfoy and more
June 9 (UPI) -- "The Crown" actor Bertie Carvel and "The IT Crowd" alum Katherine Parkinson have joined the cast of HBO's "Harry Potter" series. The network announced casting for Molly Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Cornelius Fudge and more.

Trending Stories

'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' gets trailer, July premiere date
'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' gets trailer, July premiere date
Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon play sex games in 'Oh, Hi!'
Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon play sex games in 'Oh, Hi!'
Sly Stone, of '60s funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82
Sly Stone, of '60s funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82
Movie review: 'How to Train Your Dragon' remake sullies animated film
Movie review: 'How to Train Your Dragon' remake sullies animated film
Tom Cruise's burning parachute stunt earns Guinness World Record
Tom Cruise's burning parachute stunt earns Guinness World Record

Follow Us