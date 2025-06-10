Trending
June 10, 2025 / 3:18 PM

Christian Slater honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Ben Hooper
Christian Slater was honored with the 2,815th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday in Los Angeles. Photo by John McCoy/UPI
June 10 (UPI) -- Mr. Robot actor Christian Slater was honored Monday with the 2,815th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Slater, who was honored with a star in the Television category, was joined at the ceremony by his family, his Dexter: Original Sin co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Heathers director Michael Lehmann.

A letter written by Patricia Arquette, who starred alongside Slater in the film True Romance, was read aloud at the ceremony, which was emceed by Steve Nissen.

The Walk of Fame is administered by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for the City of Los Angeles.

