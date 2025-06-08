Entertainment News
June 8, 2025 / 8:29 PM

Sarah Snook wins Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play

By Karen Butler
Sarah Snook won a Tony Award for her one-woman production of "The Picture of Dorian Gray" on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Sarah Snook won a Tony Award for her one-woman production of "The Picture of Dorian Gray" on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Succession alum Sarah Snook was named Best Actress in a Play for her performance in the one-woman production of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray at the Tony Awards Sunday.

Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo is hosting the event at New York's Radio City Music Hall. The Tonys honor excellence on Broadway.

The ceremony is airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Expected to perform during the broadcast are the casts of Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Blvd., Just in Time and Real Women Have Curves.

The original cast of Hamilton is also expected to reunite in honor of the history-themed musical's 10th anniversary.

