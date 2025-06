Famous birthdays for June 8: Nick Rhodes, Kathy Baker

1 of 4 | Nick Rhodes attend the amfAR Gala Cannes on May 22 in Cap d'Antibes, France. The Duran Duran band member turns 63 on June 8. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Scientist/mathematician Giovanni Domenico Cassini in 1625

-- U.S. first lady Ida McKinley in 1847

-- Architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1867

-- Scientist Francis Crick in 1916

-- College Football Hall of Fame member/U.S. Supreme Court Justice Byron White in 1917

-- U.S. First lady Barbara Bush in 1925

-- Actor Jerry Stiller in 1927

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Comedian Joan Rivers in 1933

-- Actor/musician James Darren in 1936

-- Astronaut Bruce McCandless II in 1937

-- Musician Nancy Sinatra in 1940 (age 85)

-- Musician Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) in 1942 (age 83)

-- Actor Colin Baker in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician Boz Scaggs (Steve Miller Band) in 1944 (age 81)

-- Actor Sônia Braga in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Kathy Baker in 1950 (age 75)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Bonnie Tyler in 1951 (age 74)

-- Actor Griffin Dunne in 1955 (age 70)

-- Cartoonist Scott Adams in 1957 (age 68)

-- Comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans in 1958 (age 67)

-- Musician Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran) in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor Frank Grillo in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Julianna Margulies in 1966 (age 59)

-- Actor Dan Futterman in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor David Sutcliffe in 1969 (age 56)

-- Gun control activist/former Rep. Gabby Giffords in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Mark Feuerstein in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Eion Bailey in 1976 (age 49)

-- Musician Ye, born Kanye West, in 1977 (age 48)

File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

-- Musician Sturgill Simpson in 1978 (age 47)

-- TV personality Maria Menounos in 1978 (age 47)

-- Ashley Biden, former first daughter, in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Torrey Devitto in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor E.R. Fightmaster in 1992 (age 33)