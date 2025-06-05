Trending
Nintendo launches the Switch 2 console

By Wade Sheridan
Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, an acclaimed video game designer, producer and director, attends the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in 2023. Nintendo has launched its new Switch 2 console along with "Mario Kart World." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Nintendo released on Thursday its next console, a sequel to the best-selling Switch named Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is available to purchase for $449, or in a $499 bundle that includes new title Mario Kart World.

A standalone copy of Mario Kart World retails for $79.99, meaning customers can save money on the Switch 2's premiere game with the bundle.

The Switch 2, like its predecessor, is a home console that can be taken on the go. New features include a 7.9-inch screen that supports 4K resolution when docked and connected to a television, and a voice chat system that can be paired with a new camera peripheral.

The console uses new Joy-Con 2 controllers that connect to the Switch 2 magnetically. The Joy-Con 2 controllers also support mouse controls

Nintendo celebrated the Switch 2's release and other games that are available on the system in a new trailer.

Other notable launch games include enhanced versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and its sequel Tears of the Kingdom, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Street Fighter 6, Deltarune Chapters 1-4, Split Fiction, Hogwarts Legacy, Fortnite, Civilization VII and more.

Nintendo's next big game for the Switch 2 is Donkey Kong Bananza, which will be released on July 17. Other notable game coming in the future include Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Kirby AirRiders and the long-awaited Hollow Knight sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong.

