Trending
Entertainment News
June 5, 2025 / 9:53 AM

Marvel, James Bond among PlayStation State of Play highlights

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X

June 5 (UPI) -- PlayStation has unveiled a number of upcoming video games, including a new fighting game from Marvel and a new take on James Bond.

Marvel closed out PlayStation's State of Play livestream event in a big way Wednesday with the surprise announcement of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls.

The title, which hails from acclaimed developer Arc System Works (Guilty Gear, Dragon Ball FighterZ) along with PlayStation Studios and Marvel Games, is an anime-inspired fighting game with four vs. four tag team battles.

Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Storm, Ghost Rider, Doctor Doom and Ms. Marvel are the first characters confirmed for the game, with more on the way.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls comes to PlayStation 5 and PC in 2026.

Earlier in the show, PlayStation released the trailer for 007: First Light from developer IO Interactive (Hitman).

The game explores the origins of James Bond as a recruit in MI6's training program. The younger Bond sports a new look and is described by his superiors as reckless.

Players take on the role of Bond as he attempts to track down 009. All of the hallmarks of a Bond film were present, including gadgets, cars and explosions.

007: First Light is set for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC in 2026.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
Music // 36 minutes ago
Miley Cyrus says Harrison Ford inspired her to change album title
June 5 (UPI) -- "Hannah Montana" alum Miley Cyrus discussed Harrison Ford's contribution to her album "Something Beautiful," which dropped in May.
Tom Felton to reprise Draco Malfoy role on Broadway
Entertainment News // 38 minutes ago
Tom Felton to reprise Draco Malfoy role on Broadway
June 5 (UPI) -- Tom Felton -- who played Draco Malfoy in eight "Harry Potter" blockbuster movies -- is set to reprise the role in the Broadway play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."
Creatures escape in spaceship crash in 'Alien: Earth' trailer
TV // 40 minutes ago
Creatures escape in spaceship crash in 'Alien: Earth' trailer
June 5 (UPI) -- FX and Hulu released the first full-length trailer for the eagerly awaited "Alien: Earth" series on Thursday. The show stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther.
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande cherish friendship in 'Wicked: For Good'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande cherish friendship in 'Wicked: For Good'
June 5 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is previewing "Wicked: For Good," starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The musical fantasy film is a sequel to "Wicked" and arrives in theaters Nov. 21.
'Ballerina' fights were customized for Ana de Armas
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Ballerina' fights were customized for Ana de Armas
LOS ANGELES, June 5 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandina Moreno, Ian McShane and director Len Wiseman spoke with UPI about their "John Wick" spinoff, "Ballerina," in theaters Friday.
Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach to star in Broadway's 'Dog Day'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach to star in Broadway's 'Dog Day'
June 5 (UPI) -- Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach -- who both acted in FX's "The Bear," have signed on to star in the new Broadway play, "Dog Day Afternoon."
Will Ferrell adapting 'Eurovision' movie as Broadway stage musical
Movies // 2 hours ago
Will Ferrell adapting 'Eurovision' movie as Broadway stage musical
June 5 (UPI) -- Will Ferrell has announced he is adapting his 2020 movie, "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga," as a stage musical.
Kevin Smith confirms he's writing 'Dogma 2'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Kevin Smith confirms he's writing 'Dogma 2'
NEW YORK, June 5 (UPI) -- Kevin Smith told UPI he is working on a sequel to "Dogma," just as his iconic Catholic comedy returns to theaters Thursday for its 25th anniversary.
Famous birthdays for June 5: Troye Sivan, Mark Wahlberg
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 5: Troye Sivan, Mark Wahlberg
June 5 (UPI) -- Musician Troye Sivan turns 30 and actor Mark Wahlberg turns 54, among the famous birthdays for June 5.
Movie review: 'Ballerina' honors 'John Wick' style
Movies // 15 hours ago
Movie review: 'Ballerina' honors 'John Wick' style
LOS ANGELES, June 4 (UPI) -- "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas and in theaters Friday, applies the "John Wick" style of action to a new character with some memorable new moments of carnage.

Trending Stories

Marvel unveils Galactus head popcorn bucket for 'Fantastic Four'
Marvel unveils Galactus head popcorn bucket for 'Fantastic Four'
'The Rainmaker' trailer reimagines John Grisham novel
'The Rainmaker' trailer reimagines John Grisham novel
Cheerleaders face audition stress in 'America's Sweethearts' Season 2
Cheerleaders face audition stress in 'America's Sweethearts' Season 2
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival
John Candy documentary to open Toronto International Film Festival

Follow Us